NHS data assessment

The security technology integrator Reliance High-Tech reports it has again achieved the ‘Standards Exceeded’ rating in its annual NHS Data Security and Protection Toolkit (DSPT) assessment. Of some 77,616 organisations and NHS departments taking the assessment and appearing on the register, only 4,317 meet the ‘Standards Exceeded’ criteria, which places the tech firm in the top six per cent of the register.

About the NHS DSPT

It’s a security assessment tool to help UK healthcare bodies ensure that they are handling patient data securely, and in accordance with regulations and standards. It provides a framework for bodies to assess their data security practices and confirms compliance with the requirements set out by the UK Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), NHS Digital and the National Data Guardian’s ten data security standards. The NHS DSPT helps organisations ensure that patient data is kept safe, maintains trust with patients and mitigates the risks associated with data breaches and cyberattacks.

The tech firm says that it has worked with the NHS over its 40 years. Since 2009 its Reliance Protect division has been a provider of lone worker safety products to the health and social care sectors; and has over 450 contracts with NHS Trusts.

Alex Buckingham, information security manager at Reliance High-Tech, says: ‘What was considered as secure or good practice in the past, won’t necessarily be acceptable in the future. Cyber threats are constantly evolving, so we need to have our finger on the pulse in terms of how we protect our customers. As with our other information security & business continuity-based certifications and accreditations, which include Cyber Essentials Plus, ISO 27001 and ISO 22301, we must demonstrate continual improvement to retain our NHS DSPT “Standards Exceeded” status.’

‘The security of personal information has never been more important, increasing privacy laws and regulations protect all of us and without them, cyberattacks will not only cause disruption but potentially devastating consequences to individuals and organisations alike.’

Visit https://reliancehightech.co.uk/.