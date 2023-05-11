OSPAs webinar on wildlife crime

While wildlife crime was the topic of Prof Martin Gill’s latest OSPAs webinar, it turned into a far wider debate about the relations between man and (fellow) animals – no simple matter.

Professional Security posed a question about those relations – as law enforcement has to be about priorities, should crimes involving humans be higher priority? Georgina Barnard, the former police officer now chief exec of the West End Security Group, drew on her police career experience at a national level to say that people who carry out such crimes as hare coursing that exploit or abuse animals may be involved in other, serious crimes, against people. She and the two academic criminologists on the panel, Melanie Flynn (Huddersfield, UK) and Will Moreto (Central Florida, United States), kept returning to the need for education – to give a UK example, that where swans are killed (whether for food or as sport), to educate that swans are a protected species. Police and communities alike, Georgina said, need to be educated in what’s an endangered species and what isn’t; and about what’s at stake.

Arguably the most thought-provoking and even moving argument came from Melanie Flynn as an animal victimologist. She spoke in favour of animals having a role in the criminal justice system where they have been a victim or crime (or harm). Ideas of hers were ‘animal advocates’ (there to speak in court on behalf of animals that have suffered as a result of crime), and the animal equivalent of victim impact statements by humans. Courts, she went on, should be much more creative in giving compensation, as paid to human victims. Animals do not have bank accounts; but could have kennelling costs paid, or vet fees, or even therapy after suffering abuse.

Animals do not have a voice (that humans can understand); what rights should they have? Earlier, the panel acknowledged the lack of resources and awareness alike among law enforcers, the judiciary and others – including consumers of products that may have come from the illegal wildlife trade. Broadly, Melanie said, wildlife crime isn’t taken seriously enough. Will mentioned another lack – of political will. He added that while the focus on wildlife crime tends to be in terms of ecology and habitats, there’s a need to consider the human side as well.

Georgina with her 31-year police background was able to give a UK perspective – quite apart from wildlife crime in a city varying from in the countryside. As perhaps only a handful of police are trained in the specialism of wildlife crime (and know the relevant laws), hence the need to work with partners, such as the RSPB, RSPCA and Trading Standards; and she confirmed that police do work hard with partners. She went on to the wider implications for crime; she gave an example in the UK, of hare coursing, that can be disrupting to the land, and bring other crime alongside. (Earlier, Will also spoke of ‘human’ crimes that may enable wildlife crime, such as corruption.)

The lacks might have implied that wildlife crime is a poor relation, but as Georgina said, ‘we love our animals and do not underestimate the power of the people, certainly in my own experience; we have seen campaigns to protect our wildlife.’ Martin Gill as webinar chair echoed that, quoting the Huddersfield criminologist Prof Ken Pease (‘do not underestimate the power of shared outrage’).

Much of what was said echoed other aspects of crime, and criminological research. Melanie spoke of pockets of really excellent practice, that others don’t know about; hence the need for more effort to pass on ‘what works’ in ‘toolkits’; otherwise, there’s a constant ‘reinventing of the wheel’. Martin Gill, who disclosed during the debate that he was a vegetarian, wound up the debate by calling it ‘an absolutely fascinating conversation’.

Next webinar

The next webinar is on Thursday, May 25, on smart cities and the threat to its tech, when the invited speakers are J Kelly Stewart – President & CEO, Newcastle Consulting; and Bruce Braes, Director and Head of Security Consulting, at the engineering consultancy Buro Happold. They’re free to attend; sign up beforehand; or, you can listen to past webinars that date back to spring 2020, at https://theospas.com/thought-leadership-webinars/.

As for the actual OSPAs (Outstanding Security Performance Awards), the Irish OSPAs are on May 26, at the Radisson Blu Royal Hotel, Dublin. The finalists and categories were announced last month; see the OSPAs website.

Photo by Mark Rowe; Brighton.