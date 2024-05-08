When adopting a strategy for business growth, the first thing you should do is take the numbers out of the equation and look at what really adds up: the people, says Simon Alderson, pictured, CEO of First Response Group (FRG).

This means, start by forgetting what’s in the order book and look in the mirror at the senior management. Are you capable of supporting every single employee to flourish in their role, and play their vital part in the growth of the company?

Looking after staff is a ‘nice thing to do’, but prioritising everyone should be your focus as a strategic investment for growth. By putting each of your people first and appreciating them as your most valuable asset, you will not only grow your team’s knowledge and experience, but your whole business too.

One of the key investments to start with is development and training for all staff. This could be specific licence-linked training, first aid training or other role appropriate workshops and certifications, not just where required. This gives the individual the opportunity to grow on a per-sonal level where they feel valued and have a clear progression within the company. In return, it helps to improve the experience of the whole team, introduce new skills, enhance existing ones and provide a better service for clients.

From our own experience, we know that if staff from all backgrounds and experiences feel welcomed and that they belong, then they will thrive in their roles, and often bring new ideas and goals to the table. The Inclusive Employers Standard accreditation, an independent assessment we were recently awarded, reflects our organisation’s inclusion practices, and an assessment against seven pillars of diversity and inclusion.

This recognition didn’t just happen by accident, or by committing to another tick in the box. It’s something we have been very proud of since day one in 2007, when our founders Edgar and Jamal, both African immigrants, embarked upon a journey to change the face of the security industry by putting people at the heart of the organisation and today, we carry that through with a management team put in place to drive growth through these very principles.

There are a variety of accreditations and schemes to help support employers with inclusion, another of which is the government initiative, Disability Confident, designed to encourage the recruitment of disabled people and those living with health conditions. A workplace that is committed to everyone, means they will have the understanding to be committed to every customer.

There is a growing recognition that supporting mental health in the workplace is about identify-ing where there may be problem areas and managing this through promoting open conversations, including training managers to be watchful for initial signs. Companies should go one step further and train staff as Mental Health First Aiders via the Mental Health First Aid England programme. This means qualified MHFAs can act as mental health triage, and be approached, as the first stage of help and support, for both work and home related troubles. By being open and creating an environment of psychological safety and respect for those struggling or at risk of mental health problems, particularly in the mentally demanding security industry, staff will feel assured that their well-being is important.

It goes without saying that the team leaders and management are the role models for every member of staff. And as the saying goes, ‘actions speak louder than words’, if senior members of the organisation are all well versed in the shared goals, ambitions and values of the team then high performance will follow as a natural consequence. By promoting good teamwork from the top down, all staff will share mutual respect and feel motivated and engaged.

If staff are encouraged and supported with the autonomy to do their job, and the response from their manager is positive, it creates an environment of reciprocity, responding to positive actions with more positive actions.

Prioritising staff also encompasses financial compensation and that means by paying them a real living wage (of which FRG were early adopters) but also offering benefits that mean something to staff and their families such as an Employee Assistance Programme (EAP). FRG offers an EAP to help our staff deal with any problems that may affect their work performance, health or well-being, which could result in counselling, referrals or other support. This could even extend to offering a Healthcare Cashback Plan, like an insurance policy to cover costs of everyday treatment such as the dentist, opticians, or physiotherapy, helping the person to get back on their feet, with as little disruption to their normal routine as possible.

Clear goals and values aren’t just for the marketing material, we need to live and breathe them, and share this with everyone in the business. This helps to create something meaningful that is central to the management of the business, if our staff know what we mean then they will share these values with our clients.

Creating a culture of staff first, numbers later, prepares the business for the future. If you know everything about your employees, you have invested in them and know what they thrive on and their skills and experience you can better prepare for possible interruptions in the business environment and for when the unexpected happens. Your team will support you and the business and be more likely to accept change.

If your people trust the management, business goals and values and the culture of the company then they will pass that feeling of trust onto the customers. Which in turn, will result in better customer relationships and ongoing business opportunities, and growth. It is not unrealistic however, particularly in security guarding, that prioritising staff comes with its challenges. The industry in general often suffers from unsociable working hours, inflexible workloads, the demanding nature of the job and envisaged limited career progression.

If the staff turnover is high, this also has a financial implication on the business, through the recruitment process, then additional training and materials required to on-board the new team member. On the flipside, if the company is seen to be a great place to work and a company that really looks after its staff, then this will attract top talent and make the recruitment process easier when it is required.

These pointers aren’t just trial and error, our business has grown year on year based on this strategic technique and the numbers have followed. We’ve seen turnover increased by nearly £30m in the last three years by living and breathing our people. Ultimately, investing and prioritising your people goes more than just being a nice boss, and if you believe in that and are ready to create an engaged and productive environment, then the business will grow in a natural way. People plus people equals growth.

About First Response Group

FRG, a member of the ACS Pacesetters group of high-scoring Security Industry Authority (SIA) approved contractors, offers security personnel, CCTV and access control to facilities management and vacant property protection. It has its head office in Leeds and eight UK regional offices, and employs more than 1200.