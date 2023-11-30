Ashford International station contract

A five-year contract with HS1 Ltd, the owner and operator of High Speed 1 (HS1), the railway from London to the Channel Tunnel, has gone to the facilities services firm ABM. The contract covers mechanical and electrical services, HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), combustion, refrigeration, security, and cleaning, at Ashford International Train Station in Kent. Pictured at the station are Hadassi Arzi – ABM Mobilisation Manager, Tim Garrett – Station Manager, Jay Newton – HS1 Head of Stations Engineering & Operations, Bobby Thomson O’Connor – ABM Divisional Director for Technical Solutions, Gemma Rea – ABM Senior Mobilisation Manager, Leon Hodges – Asset Manager.

ABM points to its transport sector work with the likes of Transport for London (TfL) and says this contract further solidifies ABM’s reputation in the sector.

Bobby Thomson-O’Connor, Divisional Director at ABM, said: “We’re delighted to have been awarded the contract to deliver comprehensive facility services at Ashford International Train Station. ABM has consistently demonstrated its commitment to creating cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable environments across various sectors. This opportunity aligns perfectly with our mission, and we look forward to partnering with HS1 Ltd to ensure the highest standards of service delivery for this iconic high-speed rail line.”

And Jay Newton, Head of Stations Engineering and Operations at HS1 Ltd, said: “We are very pleased to award ABM the contract to maintain and deliver facility services at Ashford International Train Station. ABM is a leader in integrated facility services and alongside core maintenance obligations will ensure that Ashford is fully prepared and ready to welcome passengers whenever Eurostar take the decision to re-start International services.”

About HS1 Ltd

High Speed 1 (HS1) is a 109-kilometre rail line that connects St Pancras International in central London to the Channel Tunnel, enabling high-speed international travel between London and Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam, besides domestic routes from London to Kent. The network also encompasses stations along its route, including St Pancras, Stratford International, Ebbsfleet International, and Ashford International. Visit https://highspeed1.co.uk/.