Forecourts see fall in incidents of unpaid fuel

The latest Forecourt Crime Index from BOSS, the British Oil Security Syndicate, has fallen for the first time since 2021. However, the trade association adds, average litres drawn in each incident increased leading to the ‘cost per incident’ rising.

During the fourth quarter of 2023, incidents of unpaid fuel decreased by 5.9 per cent (compared with a rise of 1.3 per cent, the quarter before). Incidents of ‘No Means of Payment’ (NMoP, someone having filled up claiming not to have the ability to pay) were 10pc lower than in the previous quarter, continuing the decline of recent months, and Drive-Off-Failure-to-Pay (DOFP) saw a slight decline of 0.2pc. During that final quarter of 2023, the average number of unpaid fuel incidents per site fell to 29.1 per site (compared with 30.9 the previous quarter) with NMoP incidents accounting for 59pc of all reports made to the association’s Payment Watch desk.

The average cost of NMoP incidents increased to £69.49 (compared with £64.79 the quarter before), while the average cost of a DOFP incident increased to £52.51 per incident (£50.98, the quarter before). Increases in the average cost of incidents occurred at a time when the cost of fuel began to fall to an average of 149.6 pence per litre (ppl) for unleaded fuel (153 ppl, the previous quarter). Fuel prices are now at pre-Ukraine invasion levels, BOSS notes.

The average litres drawn in an NMoP incident increased to 43.24 in the last quarter of 2023 (from 42.02 litres in the third quarter). Litres of fuel taken in DOFP incidents eased to an average of 33.43 litres per incident (33.54 litres the quarter before).

Bruce Nichol, operations director at BOSS, said: “The latest Forecourt Crime Index shows a new trend unfolding. While the volume of unpaid fuel incidents declined in the final quarter of 2023, a subtle change lurks beneath the surface – the average litres drawn in these incidents have increased. This increase has pushed the cost per NMoP incident upwards, signalling a nuanced challenge for some forecourt operators. The need for greater vigilance becomes clear and demands heightened awareness.

“As we navigate this evolving terrain, staying one step ahead is not just a choice but a necessity for those who seek resilience, to ensure that they have robust procedures, such as Payment Watch, in place to manage the recovery of money-owed effectively.”

Visit https://bossuk.org/guidance/.