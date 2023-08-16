NATS contract

BT reports a seven-year deal with NATS, the UK provider of air navigation services that handles 2.5 million flights a year. The telecoms firm says it’ll be creating a future-fit strategic network architecture to support air traffic operations in the UK.

BT will take responsibility for the consolidation and modernisation of NATS’ critical data network as well as manage digital networking and cyber security across its sites. BT will also develop cyber security capability with NATS, which will include a new proactive central coordination point for cyber resilience.

NATS provides air traffic services at 14 UK airports and manages all UK airspace from two air traffic control centres, at Swanwick in Hampshire, and Prestwick in Ayrshire. It also provides air traffic services at Gibraltar Airport and, more recently, Hong Kong International Airport.

Tim Bullock, Supply Chain & Facilities Management Director at NATS, said: “NATS is implementing a truly transformational technology programme to keep the skies safe and support our customers worldwide, so it is vital we have BT as industry leaders alongside us. We select organisations at the top of their game technically, to join our collaborative ecosystem of partners. I’m delighted with the partnership we have formed and look forward to working together for many years to come to deliver great solutions for our customers.”

Andy Rowe, Director of Central Government, at BT, said: “Secure, high-bandwidth connectivity is essential in keeping the UK’s air traffic moving in the future – so after many years of building world-class networks and cyber security for providers of critical national infrastructure, we are looking forward to delivering this now for NATS. Under the partnership we will be responsible for both network provision and cyber security within the NATS strategic supplier ecosystem, and will be embarking on consolidating and modernising the entire network to build a world-class digital infrastructure that is fit for the future of air traffic management.”