Praesensa at Munich Airport

Since Munich Airport opened in 1992, Bosch Building Technologies has been looking after the fire and intruder detection, video cameras, and door control system. An analogue public address and voice alarm system in Terminal 1 has now been replaced by a wholly IP-based Praesensa system from the product firm.

The installation is based on a large-scale networking concept with multiple subnets – the biggest Praesensa multi-subnet system to date. The maximum configuration level enables up to 3,000 Praesensa system components and 10,000 audio zones to be managed centrally. The Praesensa multi-subnet system includes a redundancy concept to give uninterrupted operation in the event of an equipment failure. Michael Huck, project engineer for safety and security systems at Flughafen München GmbH, said: “We wanted reliable connectivity with good redundancy and a flexible, future-proof solution for Munich Airport. Another ideal feature was the problem-free integration of our 14,000 existing speakers into the new solution. The overall package won us over.”

Operation and audio

The DIN EN 54-certified solution is used for passenger announcements, locating people, emergency alerts and general announcements in Terminal 1. The integration into the airport’s management system means the terminal service team and the fire department can pass on information to passengers and staff in a targeted way. Pre-recorded announcements in 18 languages will be possible. In the event of an alarm being activated, the fire department can use a display panel on a 40-inch touchscreen monitor to control sections of the building and take measures such as a phased evacuation.

Besides undertaking the planning work, the Bosch also installed the new products. The Praesensa systems for the terminal’s 23 tech rooms and its parking garages are installed in over 80 19-inch racks and connected to the speakers. Unlike traditional multi-channel power amplifiers with a fixed maximum output per channel, the amplifiers in the Praesensa systems offer flexible load distribution to all amplifier channels, besides reduced power consumption in standby mode. This often results in fewer amplifiers being required in many installations and savings of up to 50 percent can be achieved when it comes to space, power, and emergency power supply capacity, according to the product manufacturer.

The full IP connectivity of all components means the new solution in Terminal 1, which is also maintained by the Bosch team on site, can be scaled and adapted to future requirements. Michael Huck said: “When you make an investment, it’s important for the technology to grow along with it, without previous investments going to waste. That is particularly true of an airport, because it’s in a constant state of flux.”

