PSPOs against ‘vehicle nuisance’

We regularly try to keep readers of Professional Security Magazine up to date with PSPOs. That’s short for Public Space Protection Orders, that have been around for several years, whereby councils can set orders to cover nuisances or low-level crimes that police may not respond to or even hear about, yet bother businesses and shoppers, such as littering and fouling by pet dogs. A recent trend seems to be councils making PSPOs to counter nuisance driving.

In Leeds (pictured), a city-wide PSPO from July 3 has been aimed at prohibiting dangerous driving and vehicle nuisance in public areas. Debra Coupar, the city council’s executive member for resources with responsibility for Safer Leeds, said: “As a council, we fully recognise the impact that vehicle related nuisance, dangerous driving and anti-social behaviour has on our communities. No one should have to put up with behaviour of this kind and tackling it is a key priority, Leeds residents need to feel safe and know that they are safe. Having this PSPO in place is a huge step forward and will ensure that the police and council have the powers needed to seize the vehicles of anyone committing these types of behaviours and by doing so, improve the lives of residents that they are having an impact on. We encourage anyone who sees this kind of anti-social behaviour to report it to the police via 101 or 999 in an emergency.”

More at www.westyorks-ca.gov.uk/asb. A full copy of the PSPO can be found at: https://www.leeds.gov.uk/antisocial-behaviour-and-crime/public-spaces-protection-orders/vehicular-nuisance-pspo.

Likewise in Derbyshire, Bolsover councils says that problems with speeding cars, off road bikes and quads, car racing, music being played from cars and excessive revving have led the council and police to seek a Vehicle Nuisance PSPO to cover the district. Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Councillor Clive Moesby said Bolsover was looking to become the first authority in Derbyshire to make this type of PSPO, due to come into effect from August 2023, for three years like PSPOs generally. He said: “This type of behaviour not only causes noise problems and anti-social behaviour issues for our communities but is also dangerous and could seriously hurt someone. So, we need to send a clear message to those associated with it, that it will not be tolerated, and we are taking action.”

While some such offences are covered by Traffic Offences, just as littering, dog mess, on-street drug dealing and other anti-social behaviour is covered by laws already, the point of a PSPO is that it enables police and council officers (including contracted patrollers) to issue £100 on the spot fines, such as to bystanders at car cruising events.

Nearby North East Derbyshire District Council likewise proposes a PSPO against anti-social driving. The council is consulting by running an online survey to September. Both PSPOs would prohibit also the ‘promoting, publicising or organising’ of any car cruise, whether online, on social media, by email, hoardings, publications or adverts.

In west London, Hillingdon Council’s anti-social behaviour and environment team’s (ASBET) most recent joint action with the police was on Saturday, June 10, after the team had been notified of a large disturbance. They turned up to find more than 100 spectators watching drivers race and do stunts. Assisted by the police, more than 150 motorists were stopped. The council’s PSPO is due for renewal and it is proposed the final document will include conditions to prohibit car meets and racing.