Aperio product manager

The physical security product company Abloy UK has appointed Jason Boyce as the new Commercial Product Manager for Electronic Access Control, specialising in the Aperio access control product.

Jason, pictured, has been a qualified electrician, working in the IP and telecoms sector, and for 15 years in enterprise access control before setting up as an independent security consultant. He then began with Abloy as a Business Development Manager in the education sector, before being promoted. He’s an associate member of the Security Institute.

Jason said: “My background as a consultant has allowed me to take a step back and look at things differently and ask probing meaningful questions to find the best solution to a problem.

“Often clients don’t know what solution they need, so we have to ask what issues they are trying to overcome and see things from a different perspective. Ultimately, we are a trusted advisor, but we also have the portfolio of products to resolve their problems.

“I strongly believe in the Aperio system and the many benefits it offers a range of sectors, due to its flexible nature. I am looking forward to proactively creating a new strategy for how to market and communicate this. Our solutions are already very popular, but it would be interesting to take these into different verticals and identify where they can make a real difference.”

About the product

Abloy reports that battery-powered Aperio wireless devices extend the reach of an access control system or replace mechanical locks with intelligent access control.