Comelit-PAC has launched Mini and SE Cubes. They’re designed to offer ‘plug and play’ for connecting to PAC access control hardware. They’re to be delivered pre-installed with PAC Access Central software, and all necessary drivers.

The SE Cube and Mini Cube can build a new PAC Access Control or Easinet Database with the help of specialist configuration wizard. Or, users can migrate databases using the backup file to PAC Access Central Database Backups to begin the restore function.

Steve Riley, PAC GDX Division Director says: “At Comelit-PAC we are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering the best possible solutions to our customers. To achieve this, we are dedicated to ongoing research and development efforts as a key pillar of our business strategy. The launch of our newest products, the Mini and SE Cubes is just one example. Presented as small form factor, pre-configured industrialised machines, they are provided with everything our customers require for simple plug and play, whether for a new system or to migrate an existing. The result is a cost-effective solution that is designed to run 24-7 for total peace of mind access control.”

The Cubes are offered with the benefits of a dedicated PC, including multi-language support, without the need to consider admin rights, firewall settings and similar IT related concerns, commonly associated with generic machines. They now join the PAC access control portfolio of products for the commercial and residential markets.

Steve adds: “Our customers are at the heart of everything we do and their needs, feedback and insights are critical to our success. We take it all into account when developing our new products and services, and our SE and Mini Cubes demonstrate how we can deliver on cost effectiveness, simplicity of installation and ease of use. We will continue to strive to exceed expectations as part of our ongoing pledge to be ‘with you always.”

Visit https://comelitgroup.com/en-gb/.