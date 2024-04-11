Unlocking Convenience and Security: Next level smart Gate Operators powered by LiftMaster

Discover now LiftMaster Gate Operators equipped with myQ Technology:

App-solutely Simple

myQ is the solution to convince customers with a state of the art app to managing and control gates and garage doors. Giving customers a one-touch connection. Your customers can stay better connected to their garage and gate with the free myQ App. Anytime, anywhere.

Easy Installation, Maximum Efficiency

LiftMaster Gate Operator Kits come with pre-installed components and pre-learned transmitters, streamlining the installation process. Even better, these kits allow hassle-free retrofitting of 230V devices using our reliable and robust 24V DC gate operators. Say goodbye to complicated setups and hello to convenience.

Flexible Control Options

Choose how you to manage gates. Use premium transmitters, wireless keypads, or connect via dry contact to intercoms or readers. The choice is yours, and the flexibility ensures that your access solution fits your unique needs.

Robust Radio System

Security is paramount. Our gate operators feature a secure, long-range radio system, ensuring reliable communication between your smartphone and the gate. Rest easy knowing that your property is protected.

LiftMaster Excellence

Trust in workmanship. The operators are designed for durability and performance. Say goodbye to customer go-backs—our quick assembly saves time and money, leaving your customers satisfied and secure.