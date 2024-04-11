Friday, April 12, 2024
Font size: A A A
Our events:
Security Twenty
Women in Security Awards
SUBSCRIBE TO THE MAGAZINE ADVERTISE WITH US
Latest Jobs
Post a Job Ad
Access Control

Unlocking Convenience and Security: Next level smart Gate Operators powered by LiftMaster

by Josh Brace

Discover now LiftMaster Gate Operators equipped with myQ Technology:

App-solutely Simple
myQ is the solution to convince customers with a state of the art app to managing and control gates and garage doors. Giving customers a one-touch connection. Your customers can stay better connected to their garage and gate with the free myQ App. Anytime, anywhere.

Easy Installation, Maximum Efficiency
LiftMaster Gate Operator Kits come with pre-installed components and pre-learned transmitters, streamlining the installation process. Even better, these kits allow hassle-free retrofitting of 230V devices using our reliable and robust 24V DC gate operators. Say goodbye to complicated setups and hello to convenience.

Flexible Control Options
Choose how you to manage gates. Use premium transmitters, wireless keypads, or connect via dry contact to intercoms or readers. The choice is yours, and the flexibility ensures that your access solution fits your unique needs.

Robust Radio System
Security is paramount. Our gate operators feature a secure, long-range radio system, ensuring reliable communication between your smartphone and the gate. Rest easy knowing that your property is protected.

LiftMaster Excellence
Trust in workmanship. The operators are designed for durability and performance. Say goodbye to customer go-backs—our quick assembly saves time and money, leaving your customers satisfied and secure.

Related News

  • Door Entry

    Door closers

    by Mark Rowe

    The Cam-Motion door closers were launched over 15 years ago by ASSA ABLOY Security Solutions. Its Cam profile allows pull and push…

  • Access Control

    Apprentice first

    by Mark Rowe

    The access security manufacturer TDSi presents its first higher-level Apprentice. He is trainee Product Engineer Oscar Johnson. Oscar, pictured, is studying for…

  • Access Control

    Technical director

    by Mark Rowe

    Nortech Control Systems has appointed Amer Hafiz as Technical Director. Amer, who joined Nortech in January 2012, gained a First Class Honours…

Newsletter

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to stay on top of security news and events.

News

Products

Explore

© 2024 Professional Security Magazine. All rights reserved.

Website by MSEC Marketing

Close