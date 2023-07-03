Innovative project winner

Pyronix were among the winners at the British Security Awards 2023. Their CarDefender product, pictured, won in the ‘Innovative Security Project’ category.

The CarDefender works with Pyronix alarms when in wireless range of the control panel to deliver notification via the company’s HomeControl2.0 in the event of attempted theft – it can even raise the house alarm if you programme it to.

The Awards each summer in London by the British Security Industry Association (BSIA) ‘celebrate the achievements, acts of bravery and innovations made by members of the UK’s security industry’. The ‘Innovative Security Project’ award ‘recognises projects that represent a first for the industry, for a particular market or a new application for an existing security solution’.

Laurence Kenny, Marketing Director at Pyronix, said afterwards: “We developed the CarDefender because we saw an opportunity to help combat the rising trend of vehicle theft. We worked with industry professionals and conducted thorough research to get a proper understanding of the market, and we used these learnings to create a truly innovative solution. So, it’s fantastic to receive this award and see this work recognised by the industry in this way.”

The device features three configurable detection modes, triggering for shock, tilt or if either shock or tilt is detected; for use on cars, vans, caravans, bikes and motorcycles. Vehicle theft takes many forms, such as forced entry or key cloning, so the variety of ways the device can be set up allows installers to tailor the solution for their customers’ requirements.

The CarDefender comes with a brightly-coloured silicone rubber mount which allows users to attach it to a vehicle’s steering wheel for a visual deterrence, or, for installation flexibility, it can be secured with the 3M tape also provided.

Laurence added: “It’s a brilliant achievement to be recognised for the innovation that goes into our products, especially with the CarDefender. Being at the forefront of our industry is a key part of our business and something we set out to achieve with every new product launch, providing one-of-a-kind solutions to installers that also offer something completely unique to end-users.

“Our aim is to continually support installers in maximising their sales opportunities to win more business, achieving this through our expanding product portfolio and our business support services, so it’s a real accomplishment to be recognised for doing just that.”

Mike Reddington, BSIA Chief Executive, said: “As always, the standard of nominations has been exceptional this year, and the judging panel, made up of independent experts from across the industry have had a very difficult job selecting the winners. It is therefore a fantastic achievement by all the finalists.

“It was an honour and a privilege to be able to recognise our winners and finalists for their professionalism, innovation and commitment to our industry.”

For the winners in full visit https://www.britishsecurityawards.co.uk/winners-2023.