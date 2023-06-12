3D visualisation tool

The new Dallmeier camera planning tool, PlanD, is for the creation of 3D visualisation and camera view simulation. The tool guides the user through the planning process using universal icons. Within minutes, users can design buildings, fences and other structures, place cameras, detect shading and view and adjust resolution qualities.

As a cloud-based application and a local application, that projects can be accessed from anywhere. The server infrastructure of the application, as developed by Dallmeier, is located entirely in Germany. The “share” function and an optional live budget calculation allow the user to be involved without any loss of time. Besides cameras from the Dallmeier Panomera and Domera ranges, authorised Dallmeier partners can also configure third-party cameras, thermal systems and lighting such as white light or infra-red illuminators.

The main features of PlanD are:

– UX design for intuitive operation

– choice of 2D or 3D environment to suit individual requirements

– 3D drawing function to plan building structures in detail and identify visual obstructions or shadows

– Real-time visualisation of shading to ensure optimal camera placement

– 3D representation of the camera view for maximum realism

– ability to calculate budget and storage requirements live for a realistic cost estimate

– share function for optimal collaboration and communication between project participants

– Configuration options for optical / IR / thermal cameras to meet different application requirements.

Nicolai Priller, Head of 3D & Planning Services at Dallmeier, pictured, says: “PlanD is revolutionising the planning process for video technology projects. With our innovative tool, users can independently create professional camera plans without any knowledge of 3D software. The intuitive user interface, interactive collaboration and direct feedback significantly accelerate the planning phase and enable direct customer involvement. We see PlanD as a big step forward in camera planning, especially in video technology with customer proximity, realism and user experience.”

Visit www.dallmeier.com.