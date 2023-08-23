Dallmeier at German arena summit

Dallmeier, the German manufacturer of video technology for arenas and stadiums, are again represented at the eps ARENA SUMMIT, in Frankfurt on September 13 and 14. At the company’s exhibition stand, the Dallmeier Expert Panel (on day one from 2pm to 3pm), decision makers and those responsible for security can find out how patented video technology can help to reduce fines and make stadiums “smart”.

In the 2022/2023 season, German football clubs had to pay more than 8 million euros in fines to the DFB (Deutscher Fußball-Bund) for unsporting behaviour by their fans. This included the burning of fireworks, smoke pots and firecrackers, as well as throwing objects and incidents involving “streakers” running onto the pitch. However, clubs can reduce fines by up to 75 per cent if they identify the offenders.

Frank Salder, stadium expert of the Dallmeier Group, will discuss this at the Expert Panel at the event:

– What image quality is required to identify perpetrators?

– comparison of camera technologies

– Why professional 3D camera design is essential for stadiums

– real-world examples; and

– Smart stadium: What video technology can do.

About Panomera

Stadiums that have had the Panomera installed include in football, Glasgow Rangers FC, West Ham at the London Stadium (pictured) and Everton; and in Germany, Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena; besides Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, as featured in the May print edition of Professional Security Magazine.

The multi-focal sensor system Panomera offers a lens and sensor concept: multifocal sensor technology uses several sensors, each of which has a different focal length. It means that more distant areas can also be displayed with the same image quality as for objects close to the camera.

The resolution never falls below the specified parameters, not even in the most distant areas of the image. Therefore the Panomera guarantees a uniform resolution over the entire scene, the developers say. This way, even objects that are farther away can be displayed with the same resolution quality as objects in the foreground of the picture.

With the Panomera, you can select areas of the stadium and give them a higher monitoring priority, according to your requirements. You can, for example, choose a higher resolution for recording certain sections of the crowd. Likewise, a lower resolution can be chosen for areas that do not require closer monitoring.

In contrast to PTZ cameras, whereby only one operator can control the camera, with Panomera, an unlimited number of operators can navigate across the scene, independently of each other. Although all operators are connected with the same camera, each user can select their view and zoom or pan.