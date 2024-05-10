Hanwha Vision, the video surveillance product company, has joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the sustainability initiative. The UNGC encourages companies to integrate ten principles – covering human rights, labour standards, environmental protection and anti-corruption – into their operations and strategies. With over 20,000 participants in 167 countries, the UNGC provides a framework for businesses to contribute to a more sustainable future.

Soonhong Ahn, president and CEO of Hanwha Vision, says: “Joining the UNGC strengthens Hanwha Vision’s commitment to upholding the highest global standards for sustainable management. We believe that our corporate activities, investments and solution development, aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, can contribute meaningfully to the goals of the United Nations and the international community.”

The South Korean firm says it will strengthen its ESG (environmental, social and governance) efforts and embed the principles into its day-to-day business practices and corporate culture; and show its progress through annual communication on progress (CoP) reports.

Last year, the company published its sustainability report and has been communicating its ESG progress and plans to external and internal stakeholders, including customers, employees, and partners.

Yeonchul Yoo, executive director of the UNGC Network Korea, said: “As a global leader in the video surveillance industry, we applaud Hanwha Vision’s membership in the UNGC and believe it will have a valuable impact on fostering a more sustainable domestic and international video surveillance industry. We look forward to supporting Hanwha Vision as it accelerates its ESG journey.”