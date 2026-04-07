More tools, more risk: the security stack problem

Ask any reseller or MSSP what their stack looks like right now and brace yourself. Dozens of overlapping tools, each with its own dashboard, logic and alerts. They all promise next-gen protection while none of them talk to each other. That’s not a security posture. That’s a liability, writes Michael Vallas, Global Technical Principal, Goldilock Secure.

This is tool fatigue, one of the biggest barriers to effective security. IBM research shows that organisations now manage, on average, more than 80 security tools across nearly 30 vendors, creating fragmented visibility and making it harder to prioritise and respond to threats.

More tools, less clarity

Security stacks have grown naturally over time. A new threat emerges, a new tool is added. Another threat appears, another layer follows, and so on. On their own, each solution may fix a problem, but collectively, they often just create new ones. Too many alerts. Too many dashboards. Too many points of failure.

This puts channel partners in a challenging position. Instead of being able to deliver clear security outcomes, they’re left stitching together multiple systems, each with its own logic, interface and limitations. Response times are slow, visibility fragments, and the gap between detection and action continues to widen. Analysts spend more time responding to alerts than resolving incidents, while critical signals risk being missed altogether. While each layer might address a specific risk, it can inadvertently hide microscopic blind spots that attackers exploit through subversion, concealment and impersonation techniques.

The shift to active defence

Something is shifting across the channel. Rather than continuing to layer additional tools onto already saturated environments, forward-looking partners are beginning to rethink the stack itself. The focus is moving toward what might be described as active defence, where the priority isn’t just visibility, but the ability to act instantly and decisively when something goes wrong.

AI-driven attack

With AI-driven attacks operating at machine speed, organisations are embracing an “assumed breach” mindset. While the philosophy accepts compromise as inevitable, the focus should also be on keeping the attack surface as small as possible and turning breaches into containable incidents. In practice, this means cutting complexity: fewer tools, tighter integration and fewer moving parts. It also means bringing physical controls back into play, enforcing hard boundaries and instantly isolating critical assets.

Unlike software-based segmentation, a physical layer can’t be bypassed by compromised credentials or misconfigured policies. By selectively connecting and reconnecting critical assets at the right time and in the right places, organisations can regain total control without disrupting their day-to-day operations. That’s not to say digital defences should be abandoned. Rather, they should be enhanced with ground-up resilience that remains effective even when the software layer has been compromised.

Regulation is reinforcing the change

Frameworks such as NIS2 in the EU, the UK’s Cyber Security & Resilience Bill and DORA in the financial sector are all placing greater emphasis on resilience and containment. The expectation is no longer just that threats are detected, but that organisations can demonstrate a breach in one area won’t cascade out across the network. In other words, organisations must demonstrate control, not just visibility. That’s a very different requirement, and one that complex, loosely integrated stacks have a hard timemeeting.

For channel partners, this creates both pressure and opportunity. Customers are increasingly looking for solutions that clearly reduce risk. The ability to streamline architectures and physically separate systems from the network reduces exposure by keeping critical assets outside the view of attackers without disrupting business continuity. It also changes what partners find value in. Customers are less interested in another layer of tooling and more focused on the outcomes, such as how quickly a threat can be contained and how clearly disruption can be limited. That shift towards measurable protection is redefining what solid security looks like.

A strong future through simplicity

The next phase of growth in the channel won’t come from adding more layers, but stripping them away. Partners that succeed will be those who help customers rationalise their stacks and focus on what actually improves their security posture. That means prioritising clarity over coverage, action over analysis and resilience over complexity. It also changes how partners position themselves. Instead of selling another tool, the conversation becomes simpler and more outcome-focused: how to shrink the attack surface and respond faster when something goes wrong.