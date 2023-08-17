SASE and requirements of business

SASE is a mandatory requirement in today’s IT operating environment, writes Martin Duggan, Principal Network Architect, at the managed network and security service company Systal.

The potential costs of failing to invest wisely in securing business IT networks are rising. In the 2022 Gartner Board of Directors Survey, 88 per cent of board members classified cybersecurity as a business risk, just 12 per cent called it a technology risk. Even with such a perception, there’s an inability or a failure to prioritise cybersecurity spending to mitigate business risk.

For IT professionals or those tasked with managing security, it’s a tough time. Economic conditions are uncertain, and it’s increasingly difficult to justify any business spend: where investments are made, we need a guarantee they truly are ‘mission critical’.

But the numbers in Gartner’s report, and any number of other studies, show that cybersecurity is now one such mission-critical function. Even without a major moment such as a data breach, businesses could still run the risk of slipping behind their competitors if they fail to invest in the right solutions to protect their IT infrastructure.

Cybersecurity should be seen not as an act, but as a habit.

Businesses must invest in security continuously and from a position of strength. Much like the famous Forth Bridge, which must be continuously repainted to protect it from the inhospitable weather, security is a continuing process, that must be run again and again to ensure a business is properly protected. To be truly effective, an ongoing and proactive approach to risk needs two things: first, it must work based on data which faithfully reflects the complex reality of the network, and second, it must have an approach to responding to discovered risks. There are some critical technologies that can support that. Solutions such as SASE, for example, offer the opportunity to ensure the future of enterprise connectivity with the utmost security.

For the uninitiated, SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) – pronounced “sassy”, is a networking and security technology that combines the software-based configurability of SD-WAN networks with enhanced security functions within a cloud-based service. I’d say SASE is more of a framework than a product, a strategic enabler that can shore up network security at the same time as simplifying the management of dispersed networks – something that can add significant value in the continuing era of hybrid working.

On a broader level, SASE enables greater enterprise security and resiliency with the potential for cost reduction. It’s a cloud-based holistic strategy that delivers unified security regardless of the location from all edge points with a central secure policy. Some SASE vendors also offer simpler hardware without chipset delay constraints so there’s no need to manage new security appliances, providing the dual benefits of a lower equipment cost and a much quicker time to deploy.

When we think of the requirement to justify every business investment to an acute degree, these are benefits that can help IT professionals promote the importance of investing in cybersecurity technology such as SASE from a position of strength.

Getting there is only half the job.

Every business has a different place that they want to get to. But it all boils down, I suppose, to staying ahead of the competition. Getting there is half the job. Staying there is another matter. It requires not just protecting what you already have, but also a commitment to continuous improvement and development.

Solutions like SASE represent a wise investment into the overall security posture. In the era of digital transformation and hybrid working, that’s more important than ever.