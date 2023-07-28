Evacuation control

The buildings product manufacturer Johnson Controls has launched the FireClass FC-EAS Evacuation Alert System. It’s described by the firm as a way to initiate an evacuation alert signal within high-rise structures. This helps residential high-rise buildings in the UK comply with the recently mandated BS8629:2019 code of practice requiring the use of sounders or similar devices to alert residents and other occupants of an emergency and help guide them to safety, the makers add.

Tony Gryscavage, director, Product Management, Fire Detection Products, Johnson Controls, said: “When it comes to fire safety, swift and controlled evacuation is paramount. Recent events in London have brought to light the critical need to re-evaluate evacuation protocols within densely populated buildings. There are 80,000 high-rise buildings currently located in London alone, and many more planned for construction in the UK. Having the right technology in place is an important part of ensuring the safety of people living and working in these buildings.”

The product uses a zoned communication system. Toggle switches allow the operator to activate and cancel the sounders to each floor. The indicators also let operators know the sounders on each floor are working properly. As evacuation is initiated, LED identifiers located on the outside of the panel indicate status and availability of power within each zone.

The product features a two- to four-loop power system that can support up to 16 building zones. The entire system can be extended by networking with the FC-EAS-BB Evacuation Alert System Black Box panel or extra FC-EAS Evacuation Alert System panels.

Access to the panel is protected by a key so operation is permitted only to first responders. A user interface provides intuitive operation during critical moments. The evacuation alert operates independently from the fire detection system. This allows it to be installed alongside new or existing fire detection systems within new construction and retro-fit buildings.

