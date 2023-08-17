Fire safety at Accrington Stanley hub

Accrington Stanley Football Club Community Trust’s new £2m sports hub, pictured, has had Comelit-PAC’s LogiFire addressable fire safety system installed by GB Integrated Systems.

The local, Lancashire-based installer reports that it worked with the building teams from the early stages of the project, including a requirement to design, supply, install and commission the fire system. Comelit-PAC’s LogiFire product was selected for its simple installation capability with minimal disruption to the Hub operations, and features, designed to ensure fire detection and response.

Mike Gray, technical director at GB Integrated, says: “It was an absolute pleasure to work at Accrington Stanley and separately for the Community Trust’s Sports Hub. The installation of the LogiFire fire safety system reflects the club’s and its associated hub, commitment to maintaining the highest safety standards. Its ease of installation and integration, together with advanced technology really meant the product virtually sold itself to give management control to monitor activity and respond accordingly as required.”

About Logifire

An addressable system, it’s compliant with BS and EN (British and European) standards. The addressable panel can be integrated with a building management system to give remote monitoring from anywhere, at any time. The product comes with fault-finding features.

Mandy Bowden, Comelit-PAC Fire Manager added: “The Community Sports Hub is a real state-of-the-art complex, standing as a separate entity but with the full support of the club. It’s been an absolute joy to see LogiFire specified, as a flexible system that can operate as required across a multi-purpose site and seamlessly blend with its surroundings. All whilst still offering remote management capability and overall maximum fire safety for all who come to experience the fantastic sports facilities now available.”

About the hub

The hub at the Lancashire club, which plays in the fourth tier of English football, is a multi-purpose site that provides indoor and outdoor facilities for grassroots clubs, sports and other local groups. It is also home to the trust’s charity and a place of learning for around 50 16-to-18-year-olds studying for a career in sport. The main building houses the trust and charity’s 12 full-time and 12 part-time staff with the 50 BTEC students. The building has a 24-seat and 50-capacity cafeteria for evenings and weekends, two classrooms with a capacity for 24 in each one and a meeting room. There are two rooms for match officials and four changing rooms.

Accrington Stanley’s Community Trust Chief Executive Officer, Martin Fearon, says: “The vision always for the Trust’s new Sports Hub was to demonstrate our commitment and investment not only in grassroots sports but also to creating an inclusive environment. We wanted to offer a great mix of facilities for all sectors of the general public to enjoy. The result is a massive step forward, one that is accessible to everyone and we hope a facility for our community as a whole to be proud of for many years and generations to come.”