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Fire

Weekend for London Fire Brigade Cadets

by Mark Rowe

Securitas UK has once again welcomed graduate London Fire Brigade Fire Cadets for its annual firefighting weekend, now in its ninth year,. Young people had the chance to develop their skills through training exercises. Sixteen took part in three days at Capita’s Fire Service College in Moreton-in-Marsh, supported by representatives from Securitas UK and London Fire Brigade.

A varied programme of practical exercises included hose and ladder drills and breathing apparatus training. They were also faced with simulated emergency scenarios, including a road traffic accident and a chip shop fire, requiring them to draw on their training and work together. The weekend concluded with an awards ceremony. Securitas UK point to its longstanding relationship with London Fire Brigade and providing cadets with an experience of realistic firefighting scenarios.

Paul Rankin, Director of Fire &and Aviation at Securitas UK, said: “It has been incredibly inspiring to see what these young cadets have achieved over the course of the weekend. The confidence, teamwork and determination they’ve demonstrated should make them all incredibly proud. At Securitas, we’re committed to creating positive impacts in the communities we serve, and that’s why our partnership with the London Fire Brigade Cadet Weekend is so important. This year marks nine years of supporting this fantastic programme, helping young people develop valuable skills, build confidence and explore future opportunities.

Experiences like this can be truly life changing. Whether these cadets go on to careers in the emergency services or choose a different path, the skills and experiences they’ve gained here will stay with them for years to come. Congratulations to every cadet who has taken part and thank you to everyone who has helped make the weekend such a success.”

And Mark Lester, Operations Director at Capita’s Fire Service College said: “At Capita’s Fire Service College, we are proud to work alongside Securitas and the London Fire Brigade in supporting fire cadets and the vital role they play in the future of our sector. Through realistic training environments, expert instruction and immersive experiences, we support to provide young people a genuine insight into the fire and rescue service, inspiring the next generation of emergency service professionals and community leaders.”

Background

London Fire Brigade’s Fire Cadets programme is open to young people aged 13 to 17, giving them the opportunity to learn firefighting and life skills while developing their confidence, leadership and teamwork. More than 3,500 young people have completed the programme since it began in 2013, with more than 150 former cadets going on to secure employment with London Fire Brigade. Securitas UK has supported the annual weekend for nine years.

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