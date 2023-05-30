Andover BID Rangers honoured

Two security officers working in Andover whose actions prevented serious harm being caused to a vulnerable and distressed teenager, have been honoured with a security guarding industry award.

David Lacey and Justin Matthews from Venture Security, pictured, are Andover BID Rangers. They patrol the Andover BID town centre area in Hampshire. Their response to an incident involving a minor in the Chantry Shopping Centre saw them each recognised with an ACS Pacesetters Security Officer of Distinction Award last Wednesday in Windsor. The annual awards recognise security officers who have excelled in their duties and gone ‘above and beyond’ to protect others.

The incident was in February. While on duty, David and Justin were alerted to a report of blood running out from under a locked cubicle door inside the centre’s toilets, with no response from anyone inside. David and Justin made their way to the toilets where they found a young person who had cut themselves with a knife and was in distress and bleeding heavily. They were able to remove the knife and bandaged the teenager’s wounds while waiting for an ambulance to attend.

Justin said after the award presentation: “I’m just so glad we were able to help and that the young person got the medical attention they needed. It’s good to know they have been receiving support since the incident and are now doing much better.”

The Andover wardens are provided by ACS Pacesetters company Venture Security – to explain briefly, Pacesetters is a group of guarding contract companies that are the highest scoring in the Security Industry Authority approved contractors scheme (Pacesetters is not connected with the SIA).

Paul Howe, Venture Security’s managing director, who also attended the awards lunch, added: “This award is hugely deserved. It was a very upsetting incident and we’re so proud of David and Justin for handling it so calmly and professionally, delivering vital first aid while ensuring the young person was safe until the ambulance arrived.”

Steve Godwin of Andover BID, said: “Town centre businesses are very clear that they value the Andover BID Ranger service and the support of Venture’s officers. This particular incident showed clear thinking, quick action, and good communication. David and Justin achieved all that whilst dealing with a number of other issues and we are very proud to have such a professional and devoted team of rangers, keeping our town centre safe.”

About Andover BID Rangers

They were introduced in August 2020 and in the last year alone have dealt with more than 3000 incidents of theft, assault, and antisocial behaviour, as well as 60 medical emergencies. Venture’s wardens and rangers doing on-street work in other places, hired by councils or business improvement districts, were featured in the December 2019 and January 2020 print editions of Professional Security Magazine.

More about this year’s ACS Pacesetters awards on the magazine website gallery; and in the July print edition of the magazine.