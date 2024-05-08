BSIA regional winners

The British Security Industry Association (BSIA) has announced its regional security personnel winners for 2024. These annual awards go to frontline security officers across the UK for their commitment to keeping people, property and places – the 3Ps of a publicity campaign by the BSIA – protected.

These regional awards are part of the association’s British Security Awards, which will be held on Wednesday, July 3 at the Royal Lancaster London. All regional winners now go forward as national finalists – the full list will be published on May 16, with the security business finalists.

For 25 years, the regional awards have recognised the talent, dedication, skill and bravery exhibited by frontline security personnel in their roles. In 2024 the five categories, Best Newcomer, Best Team, Outstanding Act, Service to the Customer and Security Manager of the Year, saw a record number of entries.

Mike Reddington, Chief Executive of the BSIA, pictured, said: “It is our honour to be able to recognise through the British Security Awards each year the work of security officers across the United Kingdom for their role in keeping people, property and places professionally protected. This year’s winners should be immensely proud of their achievements, and we wish them the best of luck as they now go forward to the national finals of the British Security Awards on 3 July.”

The 2024 regional winning companies are:

ABM| Bidvest Noonan | Dyson | G4S |Lodge Service | Land Sheriffs | Ministry of Defence | MAN Commercial Protection | Mitie | NG Bailey | OCS Group | Rockfort Secure | Samsic UK | SecuriGroup | Securitas UK | SGS | STM Group |Vigilance | Westgrove Group

A full list of the winners can be found at www.britishsecurityawards.co.uk/security-personnel-2024.

The security personnel categories are sponsored by Darwin Clayton, who offer specialist insurance for security companies.