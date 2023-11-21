Centrepoint contract

A two-year contract with Centrepoint, the UK’s youth homelessness charity, has gone to Corps Security. Starting on November 30, the security company will provide night concierge security and guarding services to seven locations in London. While there is a strong emphasis on front of house security and safeguarding, the Corps says it will do more than keep people and properties safe and secure – the 14 officers that are due to TUPE over from the incumbent will be the friendly face of the charity, offering a welcome to those who arrive at the night shelters. After enhanced DBS (Disclosure and Barring Service) checks, each officer will receive the latest safeguarding training to comply with updated regulations.

Centrepoint seeks to help young people through support with mental and physical health, life skills and accessing education and employment. Both charity and security firm, itself a social enterprise, say that they are passionate advocates for the Living Wage Foundation, and the London Living Wage will be implemented into the contract at the new rate announced in October 2023.

Mike Bullock, CEO at Corps Security, pictured, said: “We feel privileged to be working with Centrepoint. This is an exciting win for us because we love working with charities, and this particular contract covers a large area of the city and will allow us to demonstrate our resilience. As a security partner that is focussed on delivering not just expertise but social value, we will do whatever we can to give back to this vulnerable community. We are already discussing ways we can collaborate outside of the contract, such as supporting the charity with job fairs and mentoring. For us, it goes beyond safeguarding and security excellence. It’s about protecting and improving lives.”

Ed Tytherleigh, Centrepoint’s Director of Services, added: “We awarded the contract to Corps Security because they share our values and want to improve the lives of vulnerable people. Corps’ personal touch during the tender process was fantastic – they were responsive, attentive, and proactive throughout. We’re looking forward to this next chapter and to working with a ‘people first’ security expert.”

