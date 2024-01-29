Monday, January 29, 2024
Guarding

Earnflex Ltd new IFPO UK corporate member

by Mark Rowe

The membership organisation for frontline security professionals, education and certification IFPO UK welcomes the platform Earnflex as a corporate member.

Earnflex provide a flexible working platform that allows organisations such as facilities management and guarding contractors to fill ad-hoc and longtime front-line security vacancies with vetted security officers over the UK.

Director and co-founder of Earnflex, Waqas Ahmed is pictured with IFPO UK Director, Mike Hurst, centre. Mike said: “We have been talking with Earnflex for several months and are impressed with the technology they have and their high standards, which benefit both the frontline officers using their platform and the organisations employing them.”

About IFPO

The International Foundation For Protection Officers offers education  and certification for all levels of security personnel. Visit https://ifpo.uk/our-corporate-partners/.

