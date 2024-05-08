English Heritage contract

First Response Group (FRG), the security, risk, and property protection company, a member of the ACS Pacesetters group of high-scoring SIA approved contractors, has won a contract with English Heritage. As featured in the May print edition of Professional Security Magazine, that’s a charity that manages more than 400 historic monuments, buildings and places.

A three-year contract, with an option to extend to five, covers security guarding at some of the best known and historical venues in English history including Apsley House, the former London home of the first Duke of Wellington and once known as ‘Number 1 London’; Dover Castle, Kenilworth Castle, Eltham Palace, Kenwood House in north London (pictured from a Professional Security Magazine feature in 2021 about an exercise with the emergency services) and Marble Hill House, besides another 80 sites for keyholding and response from April 8.

Alex Philiotis, stadium and events director at FRG said: “It is an honour to be awarded this contract and protect our sites of national historical importance for future generations. Our personnel are immersing themselves in the historical significance of each venue, to become a trusted part of the English Heritage teams across the whole of England. On a personal level, I’m really excited to be working on this aspirational contract, there is something new to learn about English history every day.”

Daisy Poole, head of commercial development at English Heritage said: “We are delighted to award the contract for the majority of our sites to First Response Group, not only for their expertise and experience but because they hold the same principles and values and take the same approach and commitment to people within the organisation as we do. We are looking forward to welcoming FRG as part of our team.”

About the firm

Leeds-based FRG in February won the Outstanding Contract Security Company (Guarding) award at the industry’s Outstanding Security Performance Awards (UK OSPAs) and in December took two awards at the Security & Fire Excellence Awards in December for the company’s work with Wembley Stadium. Visit www.firstresponsegroup.com.