Firm’s fifth birthday

A security contractor has marked its fifth birthday with a celebratory event for employees. Since its launch in 2018, Amulet reports that it has seen consistently high growth and development. Turnover has increased from £12m in 2018 to £60m in 2023, and staffing has gone from 480 to 2,400 employees, with a 98 per cent customer retention rate.

Amulet’s first client is still with the business after a re-tender this year; and the firm has been branching out across wider sectors, including rail, retail, education, public sector, and commercial real estate. The business has won several awards, including the SFE award for Security Company of the Year in 2019 and PFM’s Partners in Expert Services – Public Sector award two years in a row. Amulet is a finalist in the Partners in Security category this year.

As for security, Project Blueprint is Amulet’s real-time situational awareness software that creates a control room-style platform on a user’s mobile device or tablet, allowing people to keep track of security. Amulet also offers security tech through its Technical Services division.

Community engagement

The firm has been involved with various social value projects during the last five years, including sleeping out overnight at St Pancras train station in London to raise funds for Railway Children, a charity that combats child homelessness. The introduction of the Amulet Community Committee has seen teams engage with charities such as Shine. Shine aims to make a positive difference in the lives of people affected by spina bifida and/or hydrocephalus.

A committee raised funds to provide a day out for the Shine children and their families at ZSL London Zoo. Each year, the committee has sung carols under the Christmas Tree in Trafalgar Square, that raises funds for both local and national charities.

Kieran Mackie, managing director at Amulet, said: “This is a major milestone for Amulet and we’ve made exceptional progress since our formation. Our fantastic customer retention rate comes down to our excellent service quality by all of our employees and the delivery of such services to our customers.”

“Amulet is committed to its people through high-quality training programmes and career development pathways – as well as promoting the security industry and its employees as a whole. Our industry has evolved so much in recent years and its essential we promote the wide range of skills that security officers possess. That will be a key objective for me and my team in the years ahead.”