A female security officer named Elizabeth has been working for Kingdom Security at a Scottish shopping centre for more than 20 years. At the age of 64, the Glaswegian is keen to get more people – particularly those who are older and are women – into the field and believes gaining confidence is a big way of breaking down barriers towards achieving that.

“I may look 64, but in my head I’m 30,” she says. “You’ve got to strive. So, be confident and believe in yourself.”

Security Industry Authority (SIA) industry-wide stats and other private security sector figures suggest only around one in ten who work in security are women. But Elizabeth says being a female security guard is no different to being a male security guard.

“Because I’m a woman, they’ll think they can get past me,” she says. “But that’s not going to happen. I’m going to deal with the situation, whether that involves getting the police or extra help.”

Knowing what they will be doing and how varied the job can be, as well as being confident, can help more women see a security career as a job worth having.

For Elizabeth, a typical day for her doesn’t just involve dealing with shoplifters and those causing a criminal nuisance, it can also mean helping older people with their bags to the taxi or assisting people with medical problems.

“We are there to assist and we help in any way we can,” she says. “If there are older people and their bags are too heavy, I take their bag and I help them. If somebody falls, you stay with them and wait for the ambulance. You may put them in the recovery position, sit with them and talk to them while you wait for the help.”

No matter what happens in a shopping centre, Elizabeth believes the ongoing use of security guards in shopping centres is important, and particularly female security guards.

“Ultimately, we’re a presence,” she says. “We see the cleaners at night and give them access. We check everything. If there is a window broken, a broken tile, a light broken, we report all of that. We look after the place and report what needs doing.”

She hopes more women will be inspired to enter the profession – and says they shouldn’t be put off going into this job no matter what stage of their career they are at.

“It’s a shame more women don’t want to do it as it’s an enjoyable job,” she says. “It can be very rewarding. There are days where I think I’ve done a good deed and that gets you going.

“If you’re a people person, it can be very rewarding. You get people who just want to chat and I can give other people directions if they don’t know the area. But being a people person really helps to immerse yourself in the role.”

Keith Young, Security Contract Manager in Scotland and Ireland for Kingdom, says: “Elizabeth has been a fantastic colleague and is very determined and dedicated, attributes you need to succeed in a security career.

“Elizabeth always wants to help and has been praised by customers and members of the public for her due diligence and ability to resolve matters.

“She’s a shining example of what you could achieve should you choose a career in the security sector. Get in touch with us today to begin your journey.”

