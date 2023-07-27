The guarding firm City Group Security has announced a partnership with Employment 4 All, with the aim of breaking down barriers to enable social mobility for as many people as possible.

Sophie Harper-Booth, Group Operations Director at the security firm said: “This partnership will provide City Group Security with the ability to support the community and those who can be affected by circumstantial or societal circumstances, including homelessness, domestic abuse, and underrepresented groups, inclusive of BAME, LGBTQ+, Women and ex-Servicemen. We want to achieve a diverse and inclusive workforce where people can be authentic at work and provide psychological safety.

“With the cost-of-living crisis becoming reality it is affecting many households across the UK and this is increasing the number of families, single people, and visitors to the food banks. By working with Employment 4 All, we can support people getting back to work with our flexible working agreements. As an employer we need to be adaptive in our approach and find alternative shift patterns to be able to support the unrepresented and disadvantaged. At City Group Security we believe in creating opportunities that provide a sense of belonging and fulfilment whilst in a working environment.”

And Janine Alcantara CEO from Employment 4 All said: “Our partnership with City Group Security provides a future where good, meaningful, rewarding, purposeful and dignified employment is accessible to all in society irrespective of life circumstances. We are delighted to focus our skills, knowledge, and passion to deliver the highest quality of services for the people in the community and improve opportunities with City Group Security through to sustainable employment.”

About the firm

City Group Security, a London-based member of the ACS Pacesetters group of high-scoring SIA-approved contractors, says that it is looking to deliver on Equality, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI), and add Corporate Social Responsibility and Social Value. The company points to a significant increase in the representation of underrepresented groups within the workforce, thus creating a more inclusive corporate culture. The firm adds that it has developed diversity training, workshops, and educational initiatives that foster cultural understanding, promote inclusivity, and challenge biases. These initiatives have not only enhanced employees’ awareness but have also encouraged open dialogue and strengthened relationships among colleagues, the firm adds. In addition to their internal initiatives, the firm has also been fostering partnerships with local community groups and non-profit organisations, to collaborate on diversity and inclusion initiatives that extend beyond the workplace.