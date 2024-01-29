Venture Security in Wiltshire

Wiltshire Council has has awarded a contract for out of office hours security response to Venture Security. The security contractor’s locally based security officers will be charged with keeping the county council’s buildings safe, and supporting the secure movement of council staff, partners and contractors. The security officers will be locking and unlocking premises, carrying out checks and inspections of council buildings and vacant properties, responding to alarms and providing static security guard cover when needed.

The contract came after a competitive tender process. Others across the region using Venture include Aster Group, Salisbury Cathedral, Salisbury Racecourse, The Roman Baths visitor attraction in Bath city centre (featured in the May 2023 print edition of Professional Security Magazine) and English Heritage at Stonehenge (featured in the April 2022 print edition).

Venture has been active within Salisbury city centre for almost seven years, as the company’s specialist security officers support Salisbury Council to address on-street anti-social behaviour; a service Venture also provides in Swindon, Andover and Winchester.

Several of Venture’s officers have gone on to win ACS Pacesetters awards for their handling of challenging incidents in the city centre, including medical emergencies, and detaining individuals armed with knives and other weapons.

James Barrah, Wiltshire Council Director for Assets, said: “We’re pleased to be working with Venture Security following a rigorous tender process. We look forward to working with its team to help us manage our extensive asset base and to continue to deliver essential public services.”

Paul Howe, Founder and Managing Director, Venture Security, is pictured outside County Hall in Trowbridge with Sara Howe, Venture director. Paul said: “We are thrilled to be working with Wiltshire Council and to be expanding our operations within the Wiltshire area. With more than 85 customer sites already under our care across the county, we’re excited to be growing our footprint and remain committed to supporting the local economy through the creation of jobs and use of locally based suppliers.”

About Venture Security

The family run security company, based in Andover, provides specialist security services for corporate and residential customers based across central southern England. The company is a member of the ACS Pacesetters, a group of top-ranked SIA-approved security contractors. Visit www.venturesec.co.uk.