The Women in Securitas network is one of the four Securitas UK employee networks, writes Satia Rai.

The purpose of employee network is for people that share the same characteristic to form a network, create a sense of belonging, provide insight and information and to inform on going people policy and procedures.

In May, the Women In Securitas network had its inaugural network event in the Securitas head office Milton Keynes. Over 100 women from across Securitas UK and the industry came together to celebrate women in security. It was the biggest network event for Securitas UK. The event was opened by Shaun Kennedy, COO for Securitas Europe. The event was led and hosted by Sarah Hayes HR Director for Securitas UK, who is leading transformational change at Securitas UK and the wider industry. Jacey Bloomberg, Securitas Director of STARS & Front of House Services, also the chair of the Women’s network supported with hosting the event.

The day was packed with real conversations, women in security sharing their moving and inspiring stories. Women talked about the challenges they face in the workplace. Key, influential speakers presented about careers, balancing work and family, new family policies in government, a panel discussion, and breakout sessions. The feedback for the event was incredibly positive and there was a real desire for more events to take place, this has already been set up by the leadership team at Securitas UK. The event was a safe space for all those who attended and encouraged engagement from all attendees. This resulted in great participation from the attendees. l Love this quote from one of the many brilliant speakers. The future is female!

Securitas UK are committed to creating an inclusive work place culture, where everyone can thrive and belong. The employee network groups and the Securitas UK EDI principles enable them to do so.