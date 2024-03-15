Digital ID Partner with Global Pioneer

UK based Digital ID Launch the Authentys PRO RT1 Retransfer Card Printer

Stockport: ID card printer specialists Digital ID, a Levata company are pleased to announce their latest partnership and combined launch of the new Authentys PRO RT1, the latest in-demand printer uses the latest re transfer technology to issue low cost, high quality, secure and super durable identification cards in seconds.

Established in 2010, Authentys are a global pioneer in the ID card printer space, ensuring customers experience unmatched reliability and with over 8,500 card printers sold since inception, the brand continues to demonstrate leading-edge technology and unwavering print quality.

Stephen Dodd, VP & Sales Director at Digital ID, said, “Authentys has an excellent reputation in the industry, an impressive team of staff and are renowned for delivering high quality machines. Through our own market research and analysis, we delved into the intricacies of what organisations sought in an ideal card printer solution and the RT1 printer fits the bill perfectly. It’s a fantastic addition to our range, offering customers complete design flexibility, superior print quality and cards that last three times longer than other card printers commonly sold”.

The partnership presents a fantastic opportunity for Digital ID as the business forecast printer sales growth in 2024 with the number of businesses turning to them for security and identity needs growing day-by-day.

Launched in 1990, Digital ID helps businesses and organisations of all sizes with secure photo ID card printing and physical access control requirements. The business head office is located at HighBank Side, Stockport, with an additional supporting office in Oxford. In 2018, the company was acquired by Barcodes Inc, now a Levata company.

