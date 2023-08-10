AI-powered analytics

Perimeter threat detection is available to systems integrators and end-users, thanks to an integration between IDIS Solution Suite (ISS) video management software (VMS), and seismic detection software from SensoGuard.

SensoGuard’s CCS software and seismic and magnetic sensors works with IDIS’s VMS including IDIS Deep Leaning Analytics (IDLA) functions such as object detection and classification, and line-cross detection. Besides providing security to any perimeter, the integration streamlines security control room operations and reduces workload for operators, the companies add. Operators, particularly at sites with sensitive or extensive boundaries, have automated detection and classification of potential intrusion threats.

IDIS’ camera range gives users a choice of HD and ultra HD models. Video pop-up alerts are triggered when an event-of-interest is detected, with the option of sending notifications to managers working remotely or on the move, using the IDIS Mobile Plus app.

Tomer Levy, SensoGuard CEO, says: “We see our systems as part of an end-to-end solution for mission critical applications. We want to make life as simple as possible for integrators and end users. Investing off-the-shelf integrations not only makes us stronger and more attractive, but it also aligns with our commitment to delivering a complete and holistic solution.”

And James Min, Managing Director, IDIS Europe, pictured, said the integration would drive further expansion into critical national infrastructure applications globally, and support the company’s network of integration partners and their customers. “For many applications security starts at the perimeter and early, reliable detection is key to ensuring a proactive and effective response. The collaboration between SensoGuard and IDIS gives users double-layered protection where it matters most.”

