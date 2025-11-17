ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions EMEIA has appointed Daniel Swannack as Chief Commercial Officer for the newly formed Door Business Segment based in Woking.

Daniel, pictured, joined the physical security product manufacturer as Chief Commercial Officer for the Door Business Segment across Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA). The Door Business Segment brings together the multi-national’s door operations across EMEIA, aligning product innovation and customer experience across markets and brands.

Daniel is responsible for growth for multiple brands, product categories and regions. His role involves business development, marketing, sales and pricing strategies while delivering operational improvements across markets and customer requirements. The firm adds that Daniel will support the Door Business Segment’s goal to strengthen its position across various verticals, delivering sustained growth in demanding market environments.

Daniel said: “My ambition within this role is to deliver sustained and profitable growth by expanding into new markets, strengthening our position in high potential verticals, and creating a seamless customer experience across the business segment. I am equally focused on developing talent within our teams to ensure we have the leadership strength and capability to support long-term growth.”