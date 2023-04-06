Font Size: A A A

Physical Security

New distribution centre

06th April 2023

Architectural ironmonger George Boyd has moved to a new distribution centre.

The relocation has seen the full body of personnel, stock and operations move from Govan, to Hillington. The distribution centre is responsible for packaging and sending online orders made through the George Boyd website that stocks tools, hardware and security equipment such as locks.

The firm says that the new centre has allowed it to improve its efficiencies while meeting demand for its range of products as the centre provides a bigger and better layout that assists with workflow. The new site has allowed steps to improve energy efficiency. LED lighting has been installed which will reduce electricity consumption by 70 per cent and low-energy Electrical Air Source Heating/Cooling will allow for a reduction in the organisation’s reliance on gas. George Boyd maintained operations during the relocation which prevented disruption to customer orders and distributions.

Iain Christie, Head of the George Boyd Distribution Centre said: “The new distribution centre is a huge step forward for George Boyd as a brand and allows us to operate more efficiently than ever. Hillington gives us access to a wealth of enhanced capabilities thanks to its larger space, better layout and energy efficiency which promotes better workflow and more sustainable distribution practices.

“We are laying the foundations for the business to continue its incredible growth and deliver a reliable and enjoyable customer experience for years to come.”

Visit https://www.jewson.co.uk/george-boyd-products.


Tags

Related News

Physical Security

Door closing guidance

09th March 2018

Door and window hardware specialists can read two new technical briefings from read more

Physical Security

Grade 2 PIRs

05th June 2013

OPTEX has launched two new indoor sensors to complement the entry level Saver read more

Physical Security

Data-driven FM

07th August 2019

Trevor Ball, pictured, business development manager UK and Ireland at the read more