Architectural ironmonger George Boyd has moved to a new distribution centre.

The relocation has seen the full body of personnel, stock and operations move from Govan, to Hillington. The distribution centre is responsible for packaging and sending online orders made through the George Boyd website that stocks tools, hardware and security equipment such as locks.

The firm says that the new centre has allowed it to improve its efficiencies while meeting demand for its range of products as the centre provides a bigger and better layout that assists with workflow. The new site has allowed steps to improve energy efficiency. LED lighting has been installed which will reduce electricity consumption by 70 per cent and low-energy Electrical Air Source Heating/Cooling will allow for a reduction in the organisation’s reliance on gas. George Boyd maintained operations during the relocation which prevented disruption to customer orders and distributions.

Iain Christie, Head of the George Boyd Distribution Centre said: “The new distribution centre is a huge step forward for George Boyd as a brand and allows us to operate more efficiently than ever. Hillington gives us access to a wealth of enhanced capabilities thanks to its larger space, better layout and energy efficiency which promotes better workflow and more sustainable distribution practices.

“We are laying the foundations for the business to continue its incredible growth and deliver a reliable and enjoyable customer experience for years to come.”

