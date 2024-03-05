Swing gate survey ‘alarming’

A charity that’s surveyed some 49 swing gates, says that it’s keen to draw attention to the frequently seen design errors which play a part in compromising gate safety, potentially leading to a serious accident – or even worse, according to Gate Safe.

Most, 92 per cent of the gates reviewed featured reducing or unprotected gaps at the gate supports. Just under 80pc of gates reviewed failed to display the adequate number of hinges, while three-quarters had photocells which had been incorrectly programmed so were failing to inhibit the initial opening of the gate. Other design concerns on a majority of the gates included application of photocells only to one side of the gate or photocells fitted incorrectly in terms of not being close enough to the gate or the area requiring protection (57pc), no horizontal edges on the outside of the gate (55pc) and edges being programmed incorrectly (51pc).

For design guidance documents visit the Gate Safe website.

Gate Safe Founder Richard Jackson, pictured, says: “What is particularly alarming about these findings is that they represent only a very small sample of the gate landscape in the UK but if these trends are replicated across the country, then as previously suggested, the majority of gates that are in use are unsafe as a result of poor design. Given that these surveys are undertaken on gates where the owners are predisposed to adopting best practice and have actively sought out a professional, independent and unbiased assessment of the gate, the reality of what other less scrupulous property / business owners are accepting as ‘good enough’ is extremely concerning. Sadly, it is more than likely that another serious accident is just waiting to happen.”

