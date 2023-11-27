December 2022 print magazine

Now landing in email in-boxes and through physical letterboxes is the December 2022 print edition of Professional Security Magazine. In a departure from the usual end-of-year mag, editor Mark Rowe has done a review: going back over the year and giving an update in terms of cyber and information security management, football hooliganism, local government CCTV, and tech among other things.

Autumn like the spring is the season for events, conferences and gatherings generally, including the last Security TWENTY exhibition of the calendar year, at Heathrow. We bring you words and pictures from there, also the annual conference of the London Fraud Forum, the National Association for Business Crime Partnerships (NABCP), rounding off a three-part series on business crime reduction, and the pair of Dave Clark awards, presented in front of an invited audience.

Plus interviews (over porridge!) with the trainer Paul Lawton-Jones of Mercury Training, to hear about a sector that is seeing some progress, not least with a newly approved apprenticeship programme as a Government-approved route to join the private security industry; and we meet Rachel Jones of Snapdragon Monitoring, on the firm she founded after being on the wrong end of product copying, and how she seeks to help clients tackle product counterfeiting and theft of intellectual property, whether in the physical or cyber world (or both), internationally. And as ever, we bring you all the regulars – the page of MD Roy Cooper’s gossip about and for distributors, installers and manufacturers of security products; four pages of spending the budget; and four pages of new products and services.

