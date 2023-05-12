Coronation managed

The British tech company Halo Solutions, which offers the incident and threat management software platform Halo (v5), has hailed its part in Operation Golden Orb, the police’s counterterrorism and security plan for the Coronation of King Charles III and the Coronation concert at Windsor Castle last weekend.

The Coronation was the UK’s biggest state event since the Queen’s funeral last September (when Halo was also in use). More than 11,500 police officers and staff protected hundreds of world leaders and visiting dignitaries, besides covering central London and landmarks. Halo (v5) system was deployed to monitor crowd ingress and egress through places like Waterloo and Windsor train stations for both events. It was in use mainly to manage crowd safety, incidents, monitoring of security personnel and assets, besides monitoring for suspicious persons, packages, vehicles and baggage.

Halo acted as a central command and control function monitoring multiple feeds of security information through the Coronation weekend from several sources at the two key train stations and the surrounding infrastructure. A number of suspicious incidents and individuals were identified, monitored and reported.

Former police and counterterrorism officer Lloyd Major, founder and CEO of Halo Solutions, said: “We were delighted and honoured to have played a small but important role, working with our partner agencies and clients to help maintain public and crowd safety for the Coronation at key locations and surrounding infrastructure with an estimated 20,000 people travelling to Windsor to attend the Coronation concert and many more in central London. This was an incredibly well organised event by the Metropolitan Police and huge credit to all the security companies and partner agencies involved, pulling this off with little to no incident whilst the eyes of the world were upon us.

“Security and crowd safety of the public at major events has never been more important following the disasters of Hillsborough and more recently, the Manchester Arena bombing of the Ariana Grande concert, Astroworld, Itaewon crush deaths and the o2 Brixton Academy fatalities. Following any major disaster or terrorist incident, the words ‘lessons will be learned’ are an all-too familiar chorus so it’s great to see the use of pro-active and preventative measures, such as Halo and other tools and training all being deployed to best effect.”

As featured in the April print edition of Professional Security, Halo is in use at Excel exhibition centre in London Docklands; and numerous arenas.

