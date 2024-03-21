PSPO round-up

A round-up of Public Space Protection Orders (PSPO).

Greater Manchester Police, other emergency responders and Chorley, Bolton, and Blackburn with Darwen councils have reiterated the risk of moorland fires. A PSPO bans any activities on moorland that carry a significant risk of causing wildfires – such as lighting barbecues, building or lighting campfires or camping stoves, lighting fireworks, or setting off night-sky paper lanterns. Matt Hamer, Area Manager at Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Lancashire knows only too well the devastating effects of wildfires following a fire on Winter Hill near Bolton in summer 2018, which destroyed 18 square kilometres of moorland, and a large fire started by a disposable BBQ on Darwen Moor in 2020.

“As spring approaches, we start to see an increase of calls for moorland and grass fires as the warm and dry weather begins, and the direct impact of wildfires upon our communities can be massive and can tie up critical emergency service resources. We fully support the PSPO and will continue to work with the councils and our partners to protect Lancashire’s great outdoors so everyone can enjoy it safely.”

Background

PSPOs arose out of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 and tackle anti-social behaviour or nuisances in public places. A PSPO as set by a council lasts for up to three years when it has to be renewed or it lapses. For example, Worcester is reviewing its three PSPOs. One covers dog control, a typical use for PSPOs, requiring owners to clean up after their pets. A city centre PSPO covers three categories of potentially anti-social behaviour – aggressive begging, dangerous skateboarding and cycling, and intentionally feeding gulls. The city council says a review has concluded that people are no longer feeding the gulls and the issues of aggressive begging and dangerous skateboarding and cycling can be dealt with using alternative legislation.

And an ‘Alcohol PSPO’ is in force in Worcester city centre, and five other parts of the cathedral city. Such a PSPO gives powers to the police to stop people if they are causing an on-street nuisance and confiscate their alcohol.

In Warwickshire, Stratford-on-Avon District Council is carrying out a seven-week PSPO consultation to May 8, on an ‘alcohol draft order’ covering Stratford-upon-Avon town centre. Councillor Natalie Gist, Portfolio Holder for Law and Governance, including community safety, at the council, said: “The proposal to introduce this PSPO will provide additional powers to Police Officers and Police Community Support Officers to prevent alcohol related anti-social behaviour from escalating.

“This order will not prohibit the public from consuming alcohol in public. Nevertheless, it will allow the Police to take steps to prevent harm to the community from those who are consuming or possessing alcohol and causing anti-social behaviour. We are seeking the views of residents and businesses on this important proposal. This administration is committed to reducing the harm of anti-social behaviour and crime throughout the District.”

In north Wales, Gwynedd Council is consulting on a street drinking and drug-intoxication PSPO for the coastal town of Pwllheli. Denbighshire County Council is on April 4 making a similar PSPO for Rhyl town centre, after its consultation. The council reports overwhelming support for a PSPO; which will be the third such covering anti-social behaviour and street drinking. Police advised the council that, based on evidence covering the past two years, police cannot legally justify the inclusion of street begging in the order.

Similarly, North Warwickshire Borough Council have consulted on a PSPO covering anti-social behaviour arising from alcohol consumption and/or substance misuse in Atherstone town centre.

PSPOs can also be proposed for specific issues whether geographical or by type; such as in E1 in London, where Tower Hamlets Council is consulting on a PSPO against an illegal market on Fieldgate Street.