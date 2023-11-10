Shoppers beware ahead of Christmas

Shoppers should be vigilant of scams this Black Friday, warns the official UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) – which is a part of the UK’s intelligence agency GCHQ. It’s warning that cyber criminals are likely to use AI technology such as large language models to produce more convincing scam emails, fake adverts, and bogus websites.

Previously, scams could often be identified by features such as poor grammar or spelling, come from an unusual email address, or feature imagery or design that feels ‘off’. That said, things to beware of remain, such as: are you told you only have a limited time to respond? Criminals often threaten negative consequences or costs. Is the message offering something in short supply? Fear of missing out on a good deal or a ‘bargain’ can make you respond quickly. Criminals may exploit current news stories or specific times of year to make their scam seem more relevant.

Pauline Smith, Head of Action Fraud, the official police reporting line, said: “With retailers already slashing prices for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, it is easy to rush into making a purchase to try and grab a bargain. But don’t forget, criminals still operate at this time of year and will do anything they can to try and get you to part with your money.”

The NCSC is promoting its Cyber Aware campaign aimed at shoppers online. Offered are actionable steps such as creating a strong and separate password for email accounts using three random words and turning on two-step verification (2SV). A strong and separate password for email accounts means that if cyber criminals steal the password for one of your less-important accounts, they can’t use it to access your email account, the NCSC points out. A UK Government communications campaign to tackle fraud is promised for next year, as in the Fraud Strategy published this year.

Comment

Rachel Jones, CIO and founder of SnapDragon Monitoring says: “With the cost-of-living crisis impacting most households, it’s not surprising that purse strings are tighter this holiday season, and searching for bargains may expose consumers to a heightened risk of fraud. Criminals are aware that many households are struggling financially, and they will use this as an opportunity to make money. We often see fraudsters setting up duplicate websites of well-known brands and then using them to advertise non-existent, or counterfeit versions of coveted goods at significantly reduced prices. They then promote these sites on social media, where unsuspecting consumers believe they are bagging a bargain, but, in reality, are being completely conned.

“These scams are rife today and they are costing consumers millions. Brands, governments and thought leaders need to do more to educate the public on the threat so they know how to spot and avoid the scams. With social media being the number one place where scam sites are advertised, it is recommended to treat adverts on these platforms with scepticism and extreme caution.

“If a much-desired jacket or moisturiser cream is being promoted for half price, rather than visiting the site directly via social media, search instead for it via Google or another search engine. Treat deal emails with caution, especially those asking for personal information or financial data. No reputable retailer, or bank, will ever ask for such details in an email.

“When visiting discount sites, have a look around the entire site. Criminals will often build a fake site with only a few working pages. Do some links not work, or cause the site to freeze? If yes, this could indicate the website is a spoof. Businesses and brands also must take steps to protect their customers – through education and the proactive monitoring of fake domains, websites, counterfeits, etc – identifying and removing them before they cause consumer harm. Being proactive is the only way to stay ahead of fraudsters, while ensuring customers are kept safe.”