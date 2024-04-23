Security Essen Spotlights Special Protection Vehicles

Market leader Stoof joins to showcase specialized vehicles

Security is in high demand. In times of growing uncertainty, the need for armored and civilian special protection vehicles is rising. More and more individuals, professionally, politically, or economically prominent, seek protection while on the move. Security Essen, the leading trade fair for security, will showcase the options and discreet nature of this protection from September 17th to 20th at Messe Essen / Germany, featuring its own exhibition area. The concept has garnered significant industry support. Stoof International is the first company to register its participation in the special protection vehicles category.

The manufacturer is among the German market leaders in armored vehicles. For over 150 years, their experts have been building customized specialty models. Whether limousines, specially protected SUVs or trucks, cash and valuables transporters, or vehicles for specialized emergency forces – vehicles that meet global security standards are manufactured in the ultra-modern factory halls in Brandenburg, Germany. “We are thrilled to now be able to convince the high-caliber audience of Security Essen of our individual, powerful, and uncompromisingly secure vehicles,” says Stoof CEO Fred Stoof.

The company will bring several exhibits to Essen, including two vehicles and various security components.

Special protection vehicles are positioned in the Galeria to attract attention

During Security Essen, the new offer will be placed in the Galeria of Messe Essen to attract the public. This spacious, light-filled connection between the exhibition halls is highly frequented and invites people to talk. Additionally, it provides direct access to the new and thematically relevant exhibition area “Civil Protection and Civil Defense” in the adjacent exhibition hall 4. Thus, Security Essen expands its focus and shows authorities and organizations with security tasks (BOS) and municipalities how to prepare for increasing challenges such as unrest, extreme weather events, or major incidents.

Individual protection will also play a major role in the supporting program accompanying the trade fair. In the Drone Zone, for example, exhibitors will demonstrate how drones can support the security industry as well as companies and institutions in need of protection. The Digital Networking Security Conference will focus on high-level professional exchange on the topic of “networked security”. An extensive lecture program also offers information on a wide range of security-related topics.

