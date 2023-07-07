Ajax Systems sponsor Skills

As featured in the July print edition of Professional Security Magazine, the fire and security installation sector faces a shortfall of thousands of engineers, enough to have a long-term effect on the entire fire and security industry supply chain.

As the largest provider of Fire and Security apprenticeships in the UK, Skills for Security is encouraging product manufacturers to invest in the next generation of talent. Ajax Systems is the latest of these security firms to offer their support and become a Partner. The newest Ajax technologies will be rolled out across the Skills for Security training centres, for apprentices to upskill on the latest products.

David Scott, Managing Director of Skills for Security, pictured left, said: ‘Skills for Security want to work with those at the forefront of technology and deliver quality products, which will give us the best opportunity to attract the best up-and-coming talent into the sector. Ajax Systems ticks all these boxes, and we are excited to have them as our latest partner.”

Sam Griffiths, Ajax Systems Technical Director in the UK, said: ‘Having the innovative technology from Ajax within the Skills for Security centres will allow us to deliver a new service to our apprentices, where we can upskill them on the latest products and technology within the sector whilst raising brand awareness across the UK of the products offered by Ajax. It’s a real opportunity for engineers to become highly skilled professionals who’ll drive the whole security market in the UK. And we’re excited to support this passion.’

Pictured right during the IFSEC 2023 show at London Excel in May is Simon Banks, BSIA chair.

About Ajax

Their products are used to protect over two million users; Smart Home Automation, Wireless and Wired Intruder, Fire and Leak detection and applications for users and professionals to control everything.