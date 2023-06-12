The Stade des Alpes is a rugby and football stadium in Grenoble, France with over 20,000 seats. It hosts two resident professional clubs, Grenoble Foot 38 and the FC Grenoble rugby club, besides conventions, gala dinners, exhibitions, and concerts. On average, the ground hosts between 150 and 200 sporting and corporate events a year.

The Stade des Alpes managers sought to update its video surveillance to bring it up to date with the requirements of the LFP (Ligue de Football Professionnel). In particular, there was a need to monitor sensitive areas with high footfall, namely entry and exit points, routes up to the stands, refreshment areas, besides the stands. The new video system needed to deliver images back to control room operators.

Julien Janin, Conducteur de Travaux at Aximum says: “We had worked with Hanwha Vision and Genetec a number of times before and found it’s a partnership that works really well. Hanwha’s cameras have the reliability and range that we needed for this project.”

In total 136 cameras were installed including Hanwha XNP-6321H and XNV-9082R dome cameras, XNO-9082R 4K bullet camera, TNV-8010C compact corner mount camera, the XNB-9002 box camera with deep learning AI video analytics and the PNM-9085RQZ multi-directional camera. The latter comes with motorised PTRZ gimbals which reduce on-site times as they enable installation engineers to remotely pan, tilt, rotate and zoom the lens’ positions, to set the cameras’ field of view.

The installers needed to work quickly in a phased approach at the stadium. The site remained open for matches at the weekend, so all equipment had to be taken out before match days. Dome cameras installed on the building’s roof required rope access technicians to reach the highest installation points.

Due to the tricky positions of some cameras, their reliability was of the utmost importance as repairs and maintenance would require repeat visits from Rope Access Technicians. Julien Janin adds “As a Hanwha Vision partner, the 5-year guarantee provided extra peace of mind for the customer and a real value add to our bid for the work.”

The result is a video security system with PTZ cameras spanning the stadium’s field and stands with a wide field of view, while dome cameras provide more detail of internal areas and the stands.

Jean Mouton, Director of the Stade des Alpes said: “Not only have we increased the number of cameras across the stadium but they are delivering exceptional images back to operators. We are very satisfied with how the cameras are working. They are supporting our events like football, rugby, and concerts. Additionally helping local police to identify any possible antisocial or criminal behaviour.”