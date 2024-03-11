Door entry monitors

Comelit-PAC has launched LOGOS monitors. The manufacturer says they’re for installers to use on door entry systems.

By using NFC communications and the dedicated MyComelit app, the LOGOS Monitor application becomes more intuitive, streamlining the installation and programming, the firm says.

Francesca Boeris, Comelit-PAC Managing Director, says: “Our commitment to innovation and security excellence is at the core of everything we do. Constantly listening to feedback, finding ways to enhance our product portfolio and simplifying the set-up process to enable more installers to offer smart door entry technology.

“The LOGOS Monitors leverage NFC technology, where programming can be completed quickly using the MyComelit app even when the monitor is off or still in its packaging. Installers can effortlessly configure and enhance door entry systems with a simple tap, reducing installation and customisation times to ensure a hassle-free user experience.”

The monitors are designed with a clear interface, the developers say, allowing access to all user settings. The monitors can also be used with the Comelit APP to allow calls to the user’s smartphone. A metal bracket ensures fixing in all wall conditions. Other features include programming keys and functions via an OSD menu and side navigation keys alongside a range of accessories to meet bespoke style requirements.

Francesca added: “This is just the start of an exciting year for Comelit-PAC, with several high-profile system launches across our portfolio of door entry, access control, CCTV, home automation and fire safety. It sets the standard and demonstrates how we are “with you always,” and engaging with our customers, always looking to meet evolving requirements with smart technology that is simple to install, program and operate.”