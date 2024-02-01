Ireland kicks off ST24

Apart from during the covid pandemic, February for a dozen years has been the month that Professional Security Magazine begins its year of Security TWENTY events, ST for short. While we’ve traditionally chosen Birmingham as the place for the start of a year – for 2024 we have a new place to kick off: Ireland.

Ireland and Birmingham have swapped places in our ST calendar. The Crowne Plaza Blanchardstown Hotel, on the outskirts of Dublin, is our venue on Tuesday, February 6, then a new venue for ST, Crowne Plaza Hotel, outside Belfast, on the Thursday, February 8. The format remains the same – doors open around 9.30am (and if you’re that prompt, there should be bacon butties served!).

The exhibition of product and service suppliers will run until mid-afternoon. If you want to know precisely who’s exhibiting, visit the specific Dublin and Belfast pages of our website.

Although the Monday, February 5 is a public holiday in the Republic of Ireland, we’re still holding a pre event dinner at the hotel where everyone can relax and mingle; while at Belfast on the Wednesday evening our guests can enjoy a pre-event dinner in the hotel’s specialty Indian restaurant. Want an invite? Email Magazine MD Roy Cooper, at roy@professionalsecurity.co.uk.

There is such a thing as a free lunch – the hot buffet lunch is served, as are tea and coffee and biscuits across the morning, and that’s all part of the free entry, whatever your background or reason for wanting to attend – whether you are an installer, security manager, consultant or specifier, or someone not in private security but want to stay informed around what’s current in the sector.

We only ask that you sign up online beforehand, as that will help us gauge numbers for catering purposes. Or email organiser Liz Lloyd at liz@professionalsecurity.co.uk. For the whole year’s line-up of dates and venues, visit the Security TWENTY part of our website.

Note that while the Association of Security Consultants (ASC) will be at Dublin and Belfast, and at Belfast will be the industry bodies ASIS International and the BSIA, the Irish Security Industry Association (ISIA) will only be at Dublin.

Birmingham’s ST is running on September 3, at a venue new to ST – Edgbaston Cricket Ground.

Pictured, the showfloor at ST23 Belfast in September 2023.