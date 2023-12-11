Imbert Award dinner

Dennis Roe, University of Portsmouth, is the winner of the Imbert Award 2023. Pictured from left are, presenting the award, Simon Imbert, the son of Lord Imbert, and the winner Dennis Roe.

Dennis’s dissertation was titled ‘How ‘Risky’ are the surveyors who design security and surveillance solutions? A critical evaluation of the competency of UK Security Sector personnel relating to the design proposal and supply of risk aware and risk based electronic security systems’. All four judges were impressed by its analysis of the subject.

The Imbert Prize, made annually by the Association of Security Consultants (ASC), goes to the best master’s dissertation on a security-related subject. Entries are submitted by UK universities. The Imbert Prize is in memory of the ASC’s former patron, Lord Imbert of New Romney CVO QPM JP, former Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police and a former member of the Professional Security magazine editorial advisory panel. The winner was announced during the ASC’s annual dinner at the House of Lords last week.

The two runners-up were Rosannagh Nicholson, Cranfield University, School of Defence and Security, with a dissertation on the ‘Golden Thread’; ‘An Exploration of the Relationship between Climate Change, Conflict and Terrorism’; and Marie Zeimetz, of University of St Andrews, whose dissertation was titled ‘(Don’t) Let Them Return; A Qualitative Analysis of French and British Media and Political Framings of Female Jihadists Detained in Syria since 2019’.

The award encourages ideas for the academic advancement of risk and security management. The judging panel was particularly impressed by the original thought and quality of argument deployed in the winning entry. For 2023 the prize comprised: a year’s membership to the ASC and £500, and a Remarkable 2 Tablet plus accessories supplied by the sponsors. The two runners-up were presented a year’s ASC membership which entitles them to attend seminars, business groups and social events and Remarkable 2 Tablets supplied by the sponsors.

Chair of the ASC, Gary Thomas, said: “The fast-evolving dynamic landscape of security challenges reinforces the importance of collaboration between industry leading bodies such as the ASC, academic institutions, and commercial enterprise. It fosters an environment where the pursuit of excellence is not only acknowledged but actively encouraged.

“This year we were particularly impressed by the breadth of topics in the entries, and the care and consideration that has been given to the research. The 2023 winner and runners-up were particularly impressive, but Dennis’s dissertation was especially interesting to many of us who work within the security industry.

“The access that Dennis, Rosi and Maria will now receive as a result of their ASC membership will ensure they can network and liaise with fellow security professionals and practitioners, especially important to further their interest and careers within the security industry.”

Sponsors of the Imbert Award dinner were Total Security Protection Ltd (TSP), CIE and Genetec.