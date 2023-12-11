OSPAs afternoon speakers

The sixth UK OSPAs Thought Leadership Summit, organised with the National Security Inspectorate (NSI), will run on Thursday, February 22 at the Royal Lancaster London. Among the line-up of speakers:

Jenni Jetzer, Group People Director at the guarding contractor Lodge Service will address mental health and well-being at work: how is security responding to the challenges? One in four people experience a mental health condition each year and for those working within the security industry the threats to wellbeing are increased, due to the potential to witness or be involved within a traumatic event, and the increased risk of being subject to verbal or physical abuse. Jenni will examine how effectively is wellbeing done and is it on the business agenda? How do we support and maintain the wellbeing of security professionals? And how do we engage security people in recognising the importance of their own wellbeing?

Adam Ratcliffe, Operations Director at the crime reduction partnership body Safer Business Network will discuss use of data and intelligence to fight (organised) crime. We may be familiar with the need to collect good intelligence and generate accurate data, but research has shown there is a skill to doing that well. Adam’s presentation will seek to understand what approaches work and don’t work, what the role of technology is and can be, and ask what the future of data management may look like.

And the annual session ‘What the bosses say’ will feature Neill Catton, MD of CIS Security and Tim Kendall, MD of G4S Secure Solutions (UK). Those heads of guarding companies (2023 panel pictured, chaired by OSPAs founder Prof Martin Gill) will talk about the challenges they face, and those they feel the sector faces in improving the security sector in its setting. What do they see as the main obstacles to progress, and how might these be overcome? What needs to change and how?

Other speakers will be added to the programme in due course.

Summit delegate places are £99 plus VAT including lunch, entrance to the exhibition and afternoon refreshments.

Doors open at 11:30 am. There will be an exhibition of security products and services, lunch will be provided, and the event will end around 5pm, leaving time to change before the evening OSPAs (Outstanding Security Performance Awards) night. If you would like to promote your products and services at the event, contact Christine Brooks: c.brooks@theospas.com.