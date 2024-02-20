Corps Monitoring appointments

Corps Monitoring, a division of the certified Social Enterprise, Corps Security, has appointed Andy Mounsey, pictured, as Monitoring Technical Director and promoted Ross Doolan to Monitoring Control Room Manager.

Andy Mounsey has been 18 years in the security industry, and served as Operations Manager at Orbis Protect for the past 14 years. His responsibilities included overseeing the Alarm Receiving Centre (ARC) and supporting the integration of new products and technologies. Andy said: “I could see so much potential for growth in monitoring and to make the most of the excellent facility in Glasgow. Corps’ values and ethos clearly demonstrate what is important to the business and I was immediately attracted by the team’s principles and its focus on delivering the best possible service to clients.”

As Monitoring Technical Director, Andy will be working to maximise the potential of the NSI Gold Cat II accredited Corps Monitoring Centre (CMC) near Glasgow Airport. He will be responsible for exploring new avenues and technologies.

Ross Doolan, who has been with Corps for almost six years, has steadily risen through the ranks. Starting as a CCTV Operator in 2018, he has since held roles such as Engineering Support, Technical Administrator, and now Monitoring Control Room Manager. Ross said: “I am incredibly proud to be leading the Monitoring Control Room team. Since joining Corps, I have felt like I belong to a family, and not just a business. In Corps, you are not ‘just a number,’ but instead, you’re able to build great relationships with colleagues and clients. It helps us work to the same goal: delivering a critical service to the highest possible standards and being indispensable to our clients.”

As Monitoring Control Room Manager, Ross will now take on responsibility for supporting the operators in the ARC, while ensuring the handling of alarms in line with NSI guidelines and meeting customer needs.

About Corps Monitoring

The ARC provides 24-7-365 CCTV, fire and alarm monitoring, personal protection services and key-holding from its ARC. The team works with servicing and installation partners. Visit www.corpsmonitoring.co.uk.