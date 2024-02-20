Reliance High-Tech hails audits

Reliance High-Tech, the security technology integrator, reports it has completed audits of its ISO 22301 and Achilles Utility Vendor Database (UVDB) certifications. This demonstrates business continuity and disaster preparedness, and that the company operates safety, health, environmental and quality (SHEQ) management and practices to ensure compliance and reduce supply chain risks.

The international standard ISO 22301 specifies the requirements for a business continuity management system (BCMS) to protect against, reduce the likelihood of, and ensure an organisation can quickly recover from a disruptive incident. It provides a best practice framework for identifying potential threats and developing an appropriate strategy.

Reliance High-Tech’s SHEQ Manager, Darrel Skinner said: ‘ISO 22301 certification proves that we monitor, review, maintain and continually improve our BCMS, and have the right people and processes in place to respond to an incident. Not only does it recognise that visible, ongoing and demonstrable support from senior management is provided, it also makes it clear that Reliance High-Tech is a company that our customers can trust for reliable service.’

Reliance High-Tech says 22301 and Achilles UVDB certification are equally rare. Darrel Skinner adds: ‘We have extensive experience of working with utilities-based organisations, and Achilles UVDB provides a higher level of pre-qualification assurance for buyers within this sector. The Category B2 UVDB audit was carried out over two days – a one-day management systems evaluation and a one-day site-based assessment. Our systems were comprehensively reviewed, and we were assessed on a number of SHEQ based disciplines. I’m delighted to say that against each one we scored 100 per cent, which is an excellent achievement and rubber stamps our commitment towards maintaining high standards, while enhancing our credibility and competitive position in the marketplace.’

The firm’s other certifications and accreditations include the information security management standard ISO 27001, ISO 14001 for environmental management systems, ISO 9001 for quality management, BS 7858 for security screening of individuals, Cyber Essentials Plus, NSI Gold, SSAIB, SafeContractor, ECHO, PD 6662, NSI NCP104 and NSI NCP109.

Alistair Enser, chief executive officer at Reliance High-Tech, says: ‘By continuing to invest in these and other accreditations, we are committed to being the number one trusted provider in the industry – protecting people, property, assets, and reputations, with our innovative electronic security solutions, delivered with first class service. ISO 22301 and Achilles UVDB are both vital in helping us maintain standards which fit in with our culture of quality, alongside our cyber credentials which highlights our determination to operate to the very highest international standards.’

