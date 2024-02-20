The Fraud Advisory Panel’s annual fraud conference runs on Thursday, February 29, on the theme “The future of fraud: is seeing believing?”.

The event will be hosted by the Panel, INSOL Europe and R3, at the Royal College of Physicians in London. It will bring together law makers, insolvency practitioners, counter-fraud specialists, and academics and will be chaired by Arun Chauhan, partner, Tenet Compliance and Panel trustee. Speakers include Tracey Carpenter, Insider Fraud Manager, at the counter-fraud trade association CIFAS; Kerry Smith, Investigations Group Manager, at the data protection watchdog the ICO; Oliver Buckley, Professor of Cyber Security, at the University of East Anglia (UEA): Penny Dunbabin, Senior Policy Lead, Anti-Fraud for Business, at the Home Office; and from Pinkerton, Sandra Saadi, Senior Manager, Global Investigations Unit, and Paul Barnard, Senior Advisor Investigations EMEA.

Sessions will include:

AI and deepfakes: the threat of AI in our daily lives.

International collaboration in the framework of international insolvencies.

Disrupting rogue companies and directors: to discuss how the ICO (a speaker) exercise their full creditors’ rights under insolvency legislation to obstruct and disrupt rogue directors of companies fined for breaching direct marketing regulations.

Collapsing companies: from FTX to Wirecard.

Fraud or fine: exploring the world of counterfeit luxury goods.

The tools of the future: how AI is being used to stop fraud.

A failure to protect the public purse: what happens when public bodies take a risk with public money.

Looking at the latest legislation, including the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act and the Online Safety Act, to ask if they will work.

Arun Chauhan said: “With expert panels discussing the lessons learnt from real life examples of fraud, current technology and legislative opportunities to combat these crimes, the Fraud Conference 2024 will demonstrate the importance of powerful collaboration and sharing best practice in the fight against fraud.

“We are delighted to work with partner organisations for the fourth year in a row to address some of the most important issues that counter fraud professionals face today and I look forward to discussions with delegates.”

Tickets for the day can be booked at https://www.thefraudconference.com/.