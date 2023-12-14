Innovation Lab in Liverpool

Liverpool is the venue for the 2024 Innovation Lab, bringing together hundreds of security and FM people. It’s run by the contractor Carlisle Support Services and is on Thursday, February 15 at the home of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, ACC Liverpool.

The free to attend event will welcome innovators, thought leaders, and speakers from across the industry, to cover solution exploration, professional development, and peer-to-peer networking.

Over 50 innovators will be showcasing their solutions, allowing delegates to interact with tech and assess their viability within day-to-day operations before committing to capital investments, organisers . Speakers (pictured is part of the morning session from the February 2023 Lab, in Manchester) will address trending topics that are likely to have impacts in the years to come; such as technological advances such as automation, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, besides leadership, ESG governance, as well as subject specific talks around security, facilities management, and rail.

Confirmed attendees include senior people from Jaguar Land Rover, Tesco, Northern Trains, Avanti West Coast, Southbank Centre and ExCeL London.

Chief Executive Officer of Carlisle Support Services, Paul Evans said: “As future-proofing becomes increasingly important in the face of ever emerging technological advancements, we look forward to challenging the status quo alongside world-class brands and like-minded stakeholders.

“We are excited to welcome over 600 attendees and offer a new perspective on sustainable innovations and robust change management for successful implementation of technological breakthroughs within existing workforce.”

Event registrations are now open on Eventbrite at https://carlisleinnovationlab.eventbrite.co.uk.